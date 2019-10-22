FLORENCE, S.C. — The School Foundation honored Nancy C.G. Snowden, a 1973 West Florence High School graduate, as the Distinguished Graduate during the foundation’s 2019 gala Tuesday.
“It’s overwhelming and humbling,” Snowden said.
Mary Thornley, president of Trident Technical College, introduced Snowden. Thornley spoke about the creation of Snowden’s company and her philanthropic efforts during the introduction.
Thornley said Snowden has made contributions to many charities and organizations, including Trident Technical College. Thornley said Snowden also served on several boards and helped start the group Women Making A Difference.
“She believes in education,” Thornley said. “You can tell by what I’ve said here already, she gives generously of her time. She wants to make a difference on this planet.”
The theme of the 2019 gala was “Entrepreneurship: The Bridge to Success,” which School Foundation executive director Debbie Hyler said is a fitting theme for Snowden.
“I think it’s (the theme) a perfect example of how Nancy Snowden has lived her life and how she has worked her way up,” Hyler said. “She is truly an entrepreneur; it’s just a perfect tagline for her. She is such a hardworking woman. We’re just so proud of her.”
During the event the West Florence High Knight Edition, the school’s show choir, performed the national anthem and a selection of songs, including “September” by Earth Wind and Fire and “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go” by Wham!
The School Foundation presented Snowden with a Waterford vase as a gift for being the 2019 Distinguished Graduate.
Snowden’s daughter Jennifer Snowden said her mother is a self-made and driven person who inspires other people to be their best.
“Tenacity is her favorite word,” Jennifer said. “When you fall down, her story is all about how you get back up again, and every failure is an opportunity to make a new success, and I think that is how I’d describe my mom.”
Nancy, who had a lifelong career in nursing, is the owner and founder of NCGS Inc., which is a contract research organization for pharmaceuticals and diagnostic products.
Since its inception in 1984, NCGS has supported the approval of 80 products to get on the market, affecting millions of people.
NCGS and Nancy have contributed to several organizations and charities, included the Wounded Warrior Project, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society.
Nancy was named as one of the 50 Most Influential of 2017 by the Charleston Business Magazine.
