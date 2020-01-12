FLORENCE, S.C. — To honor God and carry out Asiya Jordan’s legacy: That is The Pink Purpose.
Asiya Jordan was a 16-year-old Wilson High School student who died in a car accident in September 2019. Asiya was a Wilson High School varsity cheerleader, the 2019 Miss Pee Dee Teen and a volunteer in several capacities.
At a young age, Asiya was active in the community. She led a tutoring group called Asiya’s All A’s initiative, she volunteered with organizations such as Help 4 Kids Florence and was active in trying to help the community.
After Asiya’s death, Shalanda Waiters, Asiya’s mother, knew she had to do something to honor her daughter’s legacy. Waiters had several of Asiya’s friends asking her about the tutoring group and other community service projects Asiya would do.
Waiters was reluctant at first to start the group, but she knew that this was what God wanted her to do.
“At the time, you can’t think of what to do exactly,” Waiters said. “As the months went by, I knew they weren’t letting up. They wouldn’t let me.”
That was the birth of The Pink Purpose.
On Nov. 21, Waiters started The Pink Purpose Facebook group to carry on the projects Asiya started during her life.
“She obviously came here and in a short time left a legacy, and to those people that want to come out and help us finish the things that she was trying to do, because her thing was trying to help people,” Waiters said.
The Pink Purpose’s first member was Asiya’s best friend, Kaelin Crawford.
“That was my best friend,” Kailin said. “She was a sweet soul — didn’t’ bother anybody. If she could, she would help you. She would give you the clothes off her back if she could.”
Kaelin would be happy that her legacy is continuing, Crawford said.
The group got The Pink Purpose from Asiya’s favorite color: pink. The purpose came in as a way to give everybody else purpose in the same way Asiya found her own purpose.
“I feel like she (Asiya) came, and she lived her purpose,” Waiters said. “Sometimes, you touch a lot of people, and sometimes you only touch one, and that’s OK, because you have to live your own purpose. … I felt like we could all come to one place and try to find out our own purpose in life, as well as do things to further her purpose.”
The Pink Purpose is quickly growing. Since its inception, The Pink Purpose has gained more than 300 members and is continuously receiving membership requests, Waiters said.
Each day, Waiters posts a positive message in the group, like Asiya did on Snapchat every day.
“I’m trying to keep it as positive as possible,” Waiters said. “Sometimes people need to see that. Sometimes you just need a quote.”
The last positive quote Asiya posted on Snapchat was “leave a little sparkle wherever you go.”
In addition to the Facebook group, Waiters is starting a group to encourage members to complete service projects.
The Pink Purpose will hold a meet-and-greet and vision casting party for all members from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 8. The meeting will take place at Beulah Baptist Church in Florence.
The Pink Purpose will take on several community service projects this year, including working with O&M Ships and Help 4 Kids Florence, having a Relay 4 Life team and giving book bags to children at the beginning of the school year, Waiters said.
Waiters’ ultimate goal is to start the Asiya Jordan Scholarship Fund to give scholarships to high school students.
On Oct. 2, which was declared Asiya Arabia Jordan Day by the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the World, Waiters plans to have an event to have fun and give scholarships away.
Waiters is looking for sponsors for the event. For more information on how to sponsor the event or to attend the vision casting party, contact Waiters at thepinkpurpose1@gmail.com or look up The Pink Purpose on Facebook.
