The Mailroom Barber Co. holds ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Mailroom Barber Co. held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday at its second location in Florence celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors joined The Mailroom staff in celebrating.
The second Florence location opened in mid-March at 2519-B W. Palmetto St., next to Naturally Outdoors, Phil’s Bicycle World and Bean Bar.
The Mailroom shut down at the end of March because of COVID-19.
“The first two weeks we were reopening we were slammed,” said owner Robert Watkins.
He said things have calmed down some.
“We have done so many at-home hair cut repairs,” Watkins said.
He said a lot of people have come in with “shaggy hair.”
“One of the main reasons I am glad we are back open is because people don’t feel good about themselves when their hair is not at its best,” he said.
Watkins said the shop is using social distancing, having customers remain in their cars until it is time for their appointment. He said the staff texts clients when it is time to come inside. He said they are doing a little extra cleaning although they always keep it clean.
There are six operators at the new location, he said. The staff includes master barbers and experienced cosmetologists.
Watkins said the downtown location will cater to people with long hair and offer color, extensions and other services while the West Florence location caters more to people with short hair.
Watkins also has a complete line of grooming products that are “all-natural and ethically sourced” for the hair, beard and skin. Products are available in retail locations and online.
Watkins said he was 19 years old when he founded The Mailroom Barber Co.
The two locations in Florence are 116 S. Irby St. and 2519-B W. Palmetto St. Both locations are open and accepting appointment on line at themailroombarberco.com
.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
