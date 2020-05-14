FLORENCE, S.C. – The King’s Academy celebrated its middle and high school students with a virtual awards day ceremony.
The school gave out 551 awards and honors, and the school dedicated this year’s yearbook to Johnny Thigpen.
During the ceremony, the junior marshals were announced for baccalaureate and commencement services. The students will not be able to participate in the ceremonies due to guidelines for COVID-19.
Baccalaureate junior marshals are Audrey Beaton, Drayton Howle, Tripp Lisenby, Anniston Turner, Jacob Graham, Trotter Scearce, Hannah Ward, Curtis Appel, Mikayla John and Megan Woods.
Commencement junior marshals are Megan Woods, Thomas Woods, Sarah Porter, Elise Padgett, William Alexander, Travis Merritts, Gabriel Finklea, Delaney Elliot, Kolby Rogers and Hailey Williams.
Nine seniors received the SCISA Certificate of Honor for attaining a 3.5 GPA in each of the seven semesters before graduation and registered a score of 1,100 or higher on the SAT or 24 on the ACT: Thomas Alexander, Elizabeth Askins, Brelee Calhoun, Jacob Cannon, Camryn Conner, Mason Hunt, Josh McKenzie, Hughes Milling and Julia Sansbury.
High school subject awards were given based on GPA, attendance, class participation, indication of interest in the subject/involvement, leadership in special events or extracurricular activities.
- For the Outstanding Student in Bible – Hannah Ward.
- For the Outstanding Student in English – Hughes Milling.
- For the Outstanding Student in Science – Grace Hoover & Hughes Milling.
- For the Outstanding Student in Social Science and History – Josh McKenzie.
- For the Outstanding Student in Math – Julia Sansbury.
- For the Outstanding Student in Spanish – Megan Woods.
- For the Outstanding Student in Performing Arts – Caleb Allen & R.J. Lee.
- For the Outstanding Student in Visual Arts – Audrey Beaton.
Thirty-nine students received the SCISA Scholar Athlete Award for maintaining honor roll status or greater GPA while participating in at least two varsity sports.
Seventy-eight students received academic letters, pins or bars for maintaining a 4.0 GPA for this school year. The first year, a student receives a letter and a pin. In all subsequent years, they receive a bar.
In addition to the 98 students that earned All A’s or A/B Honor Roll, three eighth-graders received the Middle School President’s Award for Academic Excellence for maintaining all A’s in every subject throughout middle school and are completing middle school: Bryleigh Phillips, Elliot Elder and Savannah Kirby.
Seven seniors also received the High School President’s Award for Academic Excellence for maintaining all A’s in every subject throughout high school and are completing high school: Brelee Calhoun, Jacob Cannon, Camryn Conner, Grace Hoover, Hughes Milling, Julia Sansbury and Brooke Turner.
Eight of 72 seventh-graders participated in this year’s Duke Tip 7th Grade Talent Search: Bella Causey, Taylor Coward, Daniel Davis, Martha Hunt, Jacob Lee, Payton Lindley, Parker Lynch and Zoie Welch.
Twelve eighth-graders received the SCISA Dr. George Grice Award by scoring at or above the 90th percentile on any one of the reading or mathematics subtest of the TerraNova3 Achievement Test: Lily Cathryn Alexander, Grant Beaton, Maggie Dawkins, Alex Knight, Wesley Richbourg, Hailey Doyle, Elliot Elder, Tyler Kozyra, Adam Perez, Bryleigh Phillips, Jackson Thomas and Will Turner.
ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award honors deserving high school students from ACSI member schools for their Christian leadership and service, academic success, athletic skills and talent in the arts. The following students received this honor:
- Baylee Cannon for Academics, Leadership, Fine Arts & Christian Service.
- P.J. Causey for Christian Service.
- Carter Fox for Academics, Athletics and Leadership.
- Kaylee Hewitt for Academics, Athletics and Leadership.
- Kelsey Kirby for Athletics.
- Jamison Lynch for Academics.
- Leah Moya-Mendez for Academics and Athletics.
- Maddie Rholetter for Academics and Fine Arts.
- Lia Vargas for Academics and Leadership.
- Jaylen Williams for Athletics.
- William Alexander for Athletics, Academics and Leadership.
- Audrey Beaton for Academics, Fine Arts, Leadership and Athletics.
- Gabriel Finklea for Academics, Leadership, Athletics and Christian Service.
- Mikayla John for Athletics.
- R.J. Lee for Leadership, Fine Arts & Christian Service.
- Philippa Lehmkuhl for Fine Arts.
- Travis Merritts for Leadership, Athletics and Christian Service.
- Elsie Padgett for Academics.
- Megan Woods for Academics and Athletics.
- Thomas Woods for Academics, Leadership and Athletics.
- Caleb Allen for Fine Arts.
- Brelee Calhoun for Academics, Athletics and Leadership.
- Jacob Cannon for Academics, Leadership and Christian Service.
- Camryn Conner for Leadership.
- Grace Hoover for Academics, Leadership, Athletics and Christian Service.
- Hughes Milling for Athletics.
- Julia Sansbury for Academics, Athletics, Christian Service and Fine Arts.
- Gracie Sansbury for Leadership and Service.
- Meg Sansbury for Athletics.
- Jack Senseney for Leadership and Service.
Several Fine Arts awards were given, including R.J. Lee’s performance that won 1st Place Overall for High School Jazz Solo at the SCISA State Dance Competition.
At the end of the ceremony, the school recognized the seniors' plans for college, and four seniors who will be participating in collegiate athletics were recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.