FLORENCE, S.C. – Fiddling is a family affair for the Fluds.
John Flud and his two daughters, Madelynn Rose Flud and Caroline Flud, have been playing the fiddle together for three years, and it all started in their kitchen during John’s jam sessions with friends.
John learned to play the violin as a child, but he stopped playing the violin as an adult because there was no one to play with.
In 2016, John found himself at Back Swamp School, an old schoolhouse on Pocket Road, where people gather for an old-time jam once a month.
Here, John was introduced to what it is like to play with banjos, guitars and upright bass.
John met one of the guys who plays guitar, and he started meeting with John to play and practice songs with him.
From weekly jam sessions in John’s kitchen, the group Good Company developed in 2019. It is comprised of six musicians.
“And now we play together every Monday,” John said. “We have a practice over here at my house for about two to three hours.”
The group has played in nursing homes, churches and at some events.
Madelynn Rose, John’s 8-year-old daughter, also plays with the group.
John said it has been amazing to play in public. He has to pinch himself sometimes because he cannot believe it.
“You start out doing something, and you don’t really mean for it to turn into anything,” John said. “Some nights we’d be standing somewhere in front of all these people, and I’d say, ‘I can’t believe we are about to do this, and Madelynn Rose would say, ‘Why are you nervous?’”
Madelynn Rose and Caroline got their first violins in December 2017 as a Christmas present.
While listening to her father practice, Madelynn Rose would pick up her pink child-sized violin and play the same one or two notes for an entire song.
“I had to realize that that was part of her learning, to let her make all that noise,” John said.
Madelynn Rose began taking formal lessons in September of 2018. Caroline started taking formal lessons last summer.
John said playing the violin with his daughters has been one of the most wonderful parts of playing.
“It’s the most rewarding thing to play with your children,” John said. “It’s turned into something that I don’t even know how to describe; it’s just really brought us together. It’s different than any other activity that you could do with your children.”
When the family goes on vacation, they bring the violins and play at the bed and breakfasts that they stay in. John also takes fiddling lessons wherever they go and includes his daughters.
“It’s become something that’s really special for our family,” John said.
John said he never feels like he is wasting his time when working with his daughters on violin, because it is something they will be able to carry with them for the rest of their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.