DILLON, S.C. — A concert has been scheduled to help raise funds for the restoration of an auditorium at the former J.V. Martin Middle School in Dillon.
The Drifters, a doo-wop and R&B soul group, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday in Dillon. The group, having been through several changes in membership, is known for several hits in the 1950s and 1960s, including "Under the Boardwalk."
The concert is being held to raise funds for the Dillon Historical School Foundation.
The foundation is looking to renovate the auditorium at the historic J.V. Martin Middle School in Dillon. Before becoming a junior high, the school served as the location for Dillon High School.
The auditorium was built in 1936 by the Works Progress Administration. The WPA was one of the "alphabet soup" agencies established during the administration of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to put the country back to work during the Great Depression.
It served as something of a community center in Dillon for many years. The auditorium played host to local concerts by the Dillon High School Marching Cats and pageants such as Little Miss, Miss Dillon High School, Miss Maple Junior High School, King and Queen of Hearts and Miss Dillon County.
One of the students to perform in the auditorium probably would have been Ben Bernanke, former chairman of the Federal Reserve. Bernanke served in the marching band and graduated as class valedictorian from Dillon High School in 1970.
Over time, the auditorium fell into disuse, particular after the high school moved to a new location in 1970 and the middle school moved during the administration of President Barack Obama.
The school district serving Dillon gave the auditorium and the rest of the school to the foundation on the condition that it assume ownership of the rest of the property.
A grant has been secured to renovate the remainder of the school into senior living apartments, which will provide a readily accessible audience for the foundation should it find the funds to renovate the auditorium.
The Drifters' concert will be held in the current Dillon High School auditorium. Dillon High School is located 1730 U.S. 301 in Dillon.
Tickets are $30. They can be purchased by contacting Gerald Berry at 843-632-2774. Tickets can be picked up at any time between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Friday at the auditorium.
Berry asked that those wishing to purchase tickets call as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.