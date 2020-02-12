FLORENCE, S.C. — State Rep. Terry Alexander will be hosting a state legislative update and a Bernie 2020 town hall Thursday evening.
The town hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Strive Hard Educational, Recreational and Enrichment Center at the New Ebenezer Baptist Church at 307 South Ravenel St. in Florence.
Alexander said the town hall will focus on education. He represents House District 59 in the South Carolina General Assembly as a Democrat. The district includes northern Florence County and eastern Darlington counties.
The town hall is part of a series of town halls with Bernie Sanders endorsers across the state.
State Rep. Cezar McKnight will be hosting a legislative update and town hall at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Williamsburg Emergency Center at 205 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree.
The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entry is on a first come, first served basis.
