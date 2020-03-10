FLORENCE, S.C. — State Rep. Terry Alexander recently endorsed Florence City Council candidate Chaquez McCall.
The endorsement was announced on Thursday, March 5, at the Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Florence.
“As I told Chaquez so many times before, that I have watched him over the years from afar and I have seen his commitment to the needs of the people,” Alexander said. “I have watched him work from his days at Francis Marion and in the community at large. His activism is contagious, his concern for the people is amazing. Chaquez will take that kind of commitment to the city of Florence.”
Alexander added that he is convinced that the city and its surrounding communities will benefit greatly from McCall’s leadership.
“I know that he will use his law degree not only to help his family, but also to serve the people,” Alexander said. “That is what I like about him, his compassion to serve the people, and Florence needs that. Florence needs someone young, with a different perspective, to bring a newness to the city of Florence that helps everybody. I have that hope in Chaquez McCall.”
Alexander added that too much is stake for McCall not to be elected.
“We need Chaquez, the city needs Chaquez, they need a young, refreshing leadership,” Alexander said.
McCall announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the Florence City Council on Dec. 14. Including him, there are five people, four Democrats and one Republican, running for two at-large seats.
Those running as Democrats are current Councilman Glynn F. Willis, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes, Joseph Fleming, McCall, and Osbbie Scipio.
John Sweeney has announced a Republican campaign.
The current holder of the other at-large seat, Octavia Williams-Blake, announced last year that she will not be seeking reelection.
