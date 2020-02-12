FLORENCE, S.C. — A consulting firm controlled by state Rep. Terry Alexander has received several thousand dollars in consulting fees from the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
Alexander, a Democrat who represents House District 59 in the South Carolina General Assembly, is the proprietor of TA Network LLC.
Federal campaign finance filings indicate the consulting company received payments of $10,000 on Dec. 19, 2019, Nov. 11, 2019, Oct. 21, 2019, Sept. 12, 2019, Sept. 3, 2019, and July 9, 2019. The campaign made a $30,000 payment to TA Consulting on June 5, 2019.
The payments were reported in a New York Times article on Thursday about payments made to companies controlled by South Carolina lawmakers who have endorsed candidates. Also mentioned is state Rep. Wendell Gilliard of the Charleston area.
Alexander was one of seven lawmakers to endorse Sanders on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
The Times article notes that presidential campaigns often enter into agreements with companies in early primary states — South Carolina is the fourth contest in the race for the Democratic nomination behind the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire and Nevada primaries — and that some of those companies are controlled by lawmakers who own public relations or consulting companies.
Payments to companies controlled by legislators who have endorsed candidates are not illegal, but some could question the veracity of the endorsements after learning of the payments.
Alexander vehemently denied the payments were the reason he endorsed Sanders.
"No," he said. "That's my job."
He said he had consulted for several campaigns in the past including the gubernatorial campaigns of state Sen. Vincent Sheheen and James Smith Jr., and the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton before 2016.
Alexander also said he was consulting for the mayoral campaign of Florence City Councilman George D. Jebaily "for free."
Alexander added he had served as a surrogate of Sanders in 2016.
Nina Turner, a Sanders surrogate, said in a statement to the New York Times that the campaign was proud to have received the endorsement of Alexander again in 2020 and to have him working hard to help the campaign win.
Questioning of the veracity of another endorsement occurred in the Palmetto State last week when state Sen. Richard A. "Dick" Harpootlian, a prominent supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden, alleged he had been told by state Rep. Jerry Govan that Govan planned to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden before Govan began receiving consulting fees from the campaign of Tom Steyer.
Harpootlian represents portions of Lexington and Richland counties in the state Senate. Govan represents central Orangeburg County in the state House.
According to an article in the Post and Courier, Harpootlian continued to say, "This is what happens when billionaires get involved, whether it's Donald Trump or Tom Steyer. They just buy things. They don’t have to persuade anybody, they just buy them.”
This comment resulted in two press conferences from the state black legislative caucus to call for Biden to disavow Harpootlian's comments, creating another controversy in a critical state for the former vice president.
Steyer then called for Biden to disavow the comments during an exchange at a debate in New Hampshire.
Biden replied that he had received the support of the majority of the Palmetto State's black legislative caucus and that he had the support of more of the black community than anyone else.
Sanders said he didn't think Biden's assessment was correct.
Alleged endorsement buying is not a new phenomenon in South Carolina. In 2007, Hillary Clinton faced allegations of endorsement buying when her campaign began paying a consulting company controlled by state Sen. Darrell Jackson $10,000 per month.
Nor is alleged endorsement buying limited to the Palmetto State. A former Iowa state senator was convicted of taking money from the campaign of Ron Paul and attempting to hide the payment from the public.
Allegations of endorsement buying will also likely continue for the foreseeable future. This week, the Steyer campaign announced the hiring of state Rep. Glida Cobb-Hunter, who also represents a portion of Orangeburg County, as a senior adviser.
