FLORENCE, S.C. — State Rep. Terry Alexander provided more information Thursday about his decision to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont for the Democratic nomination for president.
Alexander spoke at a town hall and legislative update Thursday evening at the Strive Hard Educational, Recreational and Enrichment Center at the New Ebenezer Baptist Church at 307 S. Ravenel St. in Florence.
Alexander, whose consulting company received $90,000 from the Sanders campaign since last June, said he made his decision to back Sanders in 2016 while he was attending an event with another presidential candidate in Louisiana.
Sanders was also attending the event and spoke on stage.
"Sanders got on stage and started talking," Alexander said Thursday. "I'm like I like this guy because he's always talking outside of the box."
The message of the Sanders campaign that things were not working for the masses of people resonated with the South Carolina representative.
"When I started hearing Sen. Sanders talk about the least of these, talking about people of color, people of sex orientations, teachers, women," Alexander said. "I'm like this old guy is something else."
Alexander said he met with Sanders in Louisiana and invited him to the Palmetto State. He noted that Sanders was polling at 3% in the state — Alexander attributed this to the Clinton machine — and then became the first elected official in the state to endorse Sanders.
South Carolina is credited for being the state where Hillary Clinton stopped the momentum of the Sanders campaign and, subsequently, went on to win the Democratic nomination.
"I'm still with him," Alexander said.
In this election cycle, Alexander endorsed Sanders on April 18, 2019.
Alexander added that the last time he was with Sanders he told the senator that this year, the campaign was going to finish what it started in 2016.
Alexander then repeated a familiar refrain from double-Bernie endorsers about how the Democratic Party platform has been changed by the Sanders movement. The platform now includes a higher minimum wage as evidenced by House bill that would raise it to $15 an hour.
Several 2020 candidates for the Democratic nomination have also advocated for free education and Medicare for all.
"That's what Sen. Sanders brings," Alexander said. "He pushes the party outside of the box. That's why I support him. He pushes outside of the box."
Alexander continued to say that the 1% that controls the wealth and the power in the country don't like Sanders because he threatens the status quo.
"The left now is expanding with black folk, white folk, brown folk, red folk, Hispanics, Latinos, gay, lesbian, straight," Alexander continued. "The left is expanding and they are afraid."
Alexander added that four years ago Sanders was labeled a "progressive," which was used a pejorative.
"[Sen. Elizabeth] Warren [from Massachusetts] became a progressive," Alexander continued. "[Businessman Tom] Steyer is a progressive."
Now, Alexander continued Sanders is labeled another bad word, "socialist."
Sanders, Alexander added, was the guy to make America the place it could be.
Also speaking at the town hall was Donald Gilliard, deputy political director for the Sanders South Carolina campaign.
He said the numbers coming in right now put the handwriting on the wall for Sanders to win the Democratic nomination.
Gilliard asked for the help of those attending.
"If you listen to the media reports on this election, they're about to hit a panic," Gilliard said. "'Oh my lord! Bernie Sanders might win.' Because he's speaking to the issues of the people. He really is."
He implied that MSNBC and CNN were reluctant to discuss the Sanders campaign.
"Somebody came in third, 'Oh, she's fired up, she came in third or fourth,'" Gilliard said. "Doesn't matter who came in first. They don't want to give Bernie the kind of credit in this election."
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota came in third in the New Hampshire primary behind Sanders and Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.
Gilliard added that the campaign believes its message connects with everyone.
Alexander also addressed a number of legislative issues at the town hall.
He said he supported the legalization of medical marijuana because it helps those struggling with chronic diseases particularly glaucoma.
Alexander also said he didn't think the effects of marijuana or opioids were as bad as the effects of alcohol.
"The issue in my mind's eye ... is alcohol," Alexander said. "The No. 1 patients are alcoholics. Not marijuana [users.] Not opioid users but opioids are growing."
He expressed dismay that someone can go to a gas station and purchase beer. The temptation to have a beer while driving home is too great, Alexander added.
"They make it so convenient for your to get it," Alexander said.
He added that a bill had been filed to look at drive-thru alcohol stores.
"By the time you get to the end, it's all going to be drunk," Alexander said.
Alexander also added that he had a bill on his desk to regulate the sale of CBD in the state. He said he had spoken with a friend who works as a deputy in Richland County who told him that the sheriff's office had tested the oil from several stores and that some of the oil was well over the legal limit of THC content and some of the oil was pure olive oil.
He also spoke about charter schools, saying that he was not opposed to charter schools but that if the regular schools were better, there would be little need for them.
Alexander also discussed the need to level out the funding of school districts in South Carolina. He said school districts receive their funding from two primary sources: the state and local property taxes.
State funding, he said, was equal across districts.
Local property tax rates, he continued, are not. Because of the value of property and the location of businesses, a mill of property taxes is not equal. So, a county district like Greenville gets to charge a lower millage than a district like Florence Four (Timmonsville) does, thus perpetuating a gap between the haves and the have-nots of the state.
Alexander, a Democrat, represents House District 59 in the South Carolina General Assembly. He has served since 2007.
