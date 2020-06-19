FLORENCE, S.C. — Teresa Myers Ervin, a Florence City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate, received several noteworthy endorsements Friday afternoon.
James Kennedy, the first African American to seek the office of mayor in the city, announced at a press conference Friday in the West Evans Street Breezeway that he was passing the baton of African American mayoral candidates to Myers Ervin and endorsing her. She is one of two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor in a Tuesday runoff.
Myers Ervin would be the first African American and the first female mayor of the city.
“My belief is that whatever you can do, you do it,” she said before a November news conference announcing her campaign. “You should not ever be limited regardless to what your gender, your race, anything. All these things should not be a factor. Your abilities should be a factor.”
The third-place finisher in the June 9 primary, Rev. Barry McFadden, also endorsed Myers Ervin at the news conference Friday. He was scheduled to attend in person, but he had a death in the family and announced his endorsement via telephone.
“I have served with both candidates and am here to affirm that Myers Ervin is eminently more qualified to serve as our next mayor,” McFadden said in a statement provided to the media attending.
Former Congressional District 7 candidate Mal Hyman also endorsed Myers Ervin at the news conference.
Hyman sought the Congressional District 7 seat twice, losing to Republican Tom Rice in the 2016 general election and state Rep. Robert Williams in the 2018 Democratic primary runoff. Williams lost to Rice in the general election.
Also, Friday morning, Myers Ervin received the endorsement of the North Florence History and Heritage Project.
Buquilla Cannon, founder and executive director of the project, said that Myers Ervin was the first Florence City Council member to support the establishment of the historical marker that commemorates the history of the once-thriving black "Wall Street" in downtown Florence and that the councilwoman’s history and work holds promise that this district will be rebuilt. Cannon added that the endorsement was made Friday because of the Juneteeth commemoration of the freeing of African Americans from the bondage of slavery.
Myers Ervin also received the endorsement of a group of female ministers in the Pee Dee.
Myers Ervin also has received the endorsement of current Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, who elected not to seek another term of office. Wukela previously endorsed Myers Ervin in a Morning News letter to the editor.
Her opponent in the runoff, George D. Jebaily, has received the endorsements of state Rep. Terry Alexander and former Florence Mayor Frank Willis.
Myers Ervin represents City Council District 1, which includes northwest Florence. Jebaily holds one of three at-large seats on the council. Both candidates for the nomination were reelected in 2018 to four-year terms. The runoff was necessitated because none of the three candidates in the race won 50% of the votes to win the nomination. Myers Ervin received 47.04% and Jebaily received 44.01% of the vote to advance to the runoff over McFadden.
The runoff is scheduled for Tuesday. The winner will face Republican Bryan Braddock in the Nov. 3 general election.
