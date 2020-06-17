FLORENCE, S.C. — The two members of the Florence City Council seeking the Democratic nomination for Florence mayor in a June 23 runoff had a testy exchange at a special city council meeting Tuesday.
The exchange between Council District 1 representative Teresa Myers Ervin and at-large representative George D. Jebaily began after an executive session and an explanation of the necessity of Resolution No. 2020-15 provided by Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela.
The resolution asks the county to consider sending the proposed ballot question back to the sales tax commission to achieve a ballot question that would be more universally supported.
The proposed ballot question would ask Florence County residents to reimpose the 1% sales tax for seven years beginning May 1, 2021, to provide for $141.7 million in improvement projects throughout the county. Under the reimposition, no new taxes would collected. The same 1% tax being charged now would continue to be charged. The recommendation includes $66 million for municipal projects including $40 million to the city of Florence for road repairs, $38.7 million in county council district road and infrastructure improvements including the districts representing parts of the city, and $23.47 million for fire and public safety, and $13.13 million in general county improvements.
The runoff between Myers Ervin and Jebaily was necessitated because none of the three candidates in the race won 50% of the votes to win the nomination. Myers Ervin received 47.04 and Jebaily received 44.01% of the vote to advance to the runoff over Barry McFadden.
Myers Ervin asked Wukela to clarify if the Morning News correctly reported that Jebaily's brother, Ronnie, was the member of the city's appointments to the penny sales tax commission to side with the commission members appointed by the county to recommend the potential ballot question to the county council.
The sales tax commission voted 4-2 on June 10 to recommend the ballot question for the county council to consider adding to the Nov. 3 general election ballot via the passage of an ordinance. Under state law, the county appointed three members, the city appointed two members, and those two members appointed a third member to represent the other eight municipalities in the county.
Wukela replied in the affirmative.
Commission member Ronnie Jebaily originally voted with the other two city-appointed members of the commission, creating a 3-3 stalemate on the commission. However, Jebaily changed his vote after repeated assurances from the mayors present at the commission meeting that they had worked with the county to prioritize their requests.
George Jebaily then spoke, accusing Myers Ervin of bringing politics into routine city business.
"However, what Councilwoman Myers Ervin did by raising the question of who the members were now interjects politics into this question," Jebaily said. "And it's very sad. It's very sad that councilwoman [Ervin] would do that in such a manner to indicate who's name was associated with the ... vote. And it's unfortunate."
Jebaily added that City Attorney Jim Peterson had a conversation with Wukela to address the question of the vote of the commission and to say that politics has no place in city council business days before a runoff election.
"But Councilwoman Myers Ervin decided to inject, herself, politics into this by mentioning my brother's name," Jebaily said. "I will also share with you that we [he and Ronnie] had no conversations. I don't know what happened. I certainly got no phone calls leading up to it [the commission meeting on June 10] including you, Mr. Mayor. And so, it's unfortunate, that a straight-forward matter, a resolution that said let's go ahead and present to county council for their deliberation, despite the fact that we got twice the amount of money presented to us [last time], but I'm in favor of a better deal. But, instead, Councilwoman [Myers Ervin] has taken this opportunity to use a platform for politics. And the platform for politics in city business has no place. It's sad and it's unfortunate that she would she would use this to promote herself and somehow undermine by naming names..."
Jebaily also called the potential reimposition of the tax an all-or-nothing proposition. He added that the city would be receiving double what it received under the allocations approved by voters when they voted to approve the second penny sales tax in 2013. He said he endorsed the idea of additional deliberation with the county.
Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II, the only Republican on the council, then asked Wukela to move on.
However, Councilwoman Octavia Williams-Blake asked Jebaily to clarify his all-or-nothing statement.
"But to use this as an opportunity to then throw a jab, by naming names, there's no place for that," Jebaily said. "There's absolutely no place for that in this forum. I absolutely take objection to it. I absolutely think it's out of order."
Myers Ervin then denied attempting to play politics with the resolution.
"It was a point of clarification," Myers Ervin said. "This is what was published in the Florence Morning News. Now, when we set the commission up in October, Councilman Jebaily, you stated that you believed your brother [Ronnie] could stand and be in a position to present the best option for the city."
Myers Ervin added that the city does not receive the amount of taxes it raises with the penny tax back, a claim often repeated by Wukela.
The city estimates that over 60% of the revenue from the current tax is generated within the city limits. The city would receive around 29% of the funds plus more from the council district funding allocation.
"When it comes down to the fact that we had three members who was representing us that could have voted which would have presented this from happening so we could have the opportunity to see as leaders what was being propositioned," Myers Ervin said. "We are now in a position now where we don't have any input. We're now basically at the mercies at what the county council decides. We don't even have the information."
She added that she wished the vote had stayed three to three, giving the city council the ability to review the proposed question.
Wukela then attempted to move on.
Jebaily, however, asserted that he had the right to respond.
Both talked for several seconds before Wukela let Jebaily speak.
"This is something that we had in executive session," Jebaily said. "Questions were asked. Questions were open. Discussion was done in executive session. Any clarification that needed to be done and any question about additional information was available in executive session but Ms. Myers Ervin is taking this as an opportunity. She didn't do that in executive session. She did that in open session. Now, what she's doing is jeopardizing the entire amount of money that the city is getting, twice of which has come, by using my brother's name."
Jebaily added that his brother's name was an 11th-hour inclusion when the city had to appoint its two members to the commission.
"She has now interjected politics into this and she has now jeopardized this entire thing all because of her trying to take this moment to do that," Jebaily said. "It's wrong. It's disruptive. It's divisive in our community and it subjects this entire thing to being undermined and railroaded down. And it's wrong."
Myers Ervin attempted to respond but was cut off by Wukela when Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore then moved for the question.
Wukela added that he was sorry that Jebaily felt that way about the way the vote was conducted.
"While the nature of that vote may be uncomfortable for you, I'm sorry about that but we do have this matter before us," Wukela said.
The city council voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
The county council is expected to consider first reading of the ordinance to add the question to the Nov. 3 ballot at its monthly meeting Thursday morning.
