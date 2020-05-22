FLORENCE, S.C. — Teresa Myers Ervin received the endorsement of the South Carolina Sierra Club and its Pee Dee group Friday morning.
Myers Ervin, a member of the Florence City Council representing Council District 1, is one of two Democrats running to be the Democratic nominee for mayor.
The other candidate in the Democratic primary is fellow city council member George D. Jebaily. The winner of the Democratic primary will face Bryan Braddock in the general election in November. Braddock is unopposed for the Republican nomination, thus no primary is necessary in that race.
"Mrs. Ervin’s commitment to promoting clean energy solutions to move the nation beyond dirty fossil fuels like coal, oil, and dangerous nuclear power, and towards a safe, and clean energy future built on energy efficiency, clean energy, and American innovation," the club said in its endorsement. "Since the Club’s founding in 1892, the Sierra Club has protected America’s wild places and wildlife. In addition, the Club works to protect public health and ensure safe and healthy communities that are free of toxic air and water pollution. During this crucial time with the COVID-19 public health crisis, and the increasing climate change impact. It is very important that cities’ mayoral leaders move cities like Florence forward in a way that will build resilience adaptation and prosperity for all."
The Pee Dee Group of the South Carolina Sierra Club includes Chesterfield, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties. The South Carolina Sierra Club was founded on July 1, 1978. The group is state's largest grassroots environmental organization with over 40,000 members and supporters across the state.
