FLORENCE, S.C. — One of two Florence City Council members will be the next Democratic nominee for mayor of the city of Florence.
Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin and Florence City Councilman George D. Jebaily are the two candidates in a Tuesday runoff.
The runoff was necessitated because none of the three candidates in the race won 50% of the votes to win the nomination.
Myers Ervin and Jebaily received 47.04% and 44.01% of the vote, respectively, to advance to the runoff over Barry McFadden.
Teresa Myers Ervin
Myers Ervin announced her campaign at a news conference held on Nov. 19 at the Square Meal Market.
She represents District 1 on the council. Her district includes most of north Florence and some of West Florence. She was first elected in 2010. She was reelected in 2014 and 2018.
Myers Ervin is a native of Florence. She attended West Florence High School, where she played track and softball. She previously said that her brothers and sisters all attended Wilson High School, also making her a part of the Tiger family.
Myers Ervin is employed as a nurse.
She entered nursing during high school when she entered into an LPN program at a vocational center as preparation for joining the military. Myers Ervin also graduated from Florence-Darlington Technical College and Francis Marion University with degrees in nursing.
Myers Ervin became a minister in 2005. She initially served at Solid Rock Baptist Church but now serves where she is needed.
When Myers Ervin announced that she would run for mayor, she noted that she had served with the city council for the past nine years.
“I’ll be honest that I would have preferred if our mayor [Stephen J. Wukela] would have ran another term, but since he’s not, based on our working together on various commissions and his leadership style ... I do want to see the same style of leadership and progress that we’re making to continue on. For me, what would help to ensure that would be me stepping in.”
Myers Ervin added that she really liked Wukela’s leadership style.
“I advised him and he advised me,” she said. “We have stood together through some difficult times for the city of Florence. One of the greatest things that he does and that I do in my life is communication. We need the ability for the council to be able to communicate to each other openly and honestly.”
The council, Myers Ervin continued, needs the ability to agree to disagree and be respectful of one another.
George D. Jebaily
Jebaily announced his mayoral campaign on Oct. 18.
He has been a member of the Florence City Council since 2014. Jebaily was elected to an at-large seat on the city council in 2014 over Glynn F. Willis. Willis later ran for and was elected to another at-large city council seat in 2016.
Jebaily is a 1974 graduate of West Florence High School, a 1978 graduate of the University of South Carolina — he majored in international studies — and a 1982 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law.
He practiced law in Columbia for two years before returning to Florence to practice at the Jebaily Law Firm. The firm was founded by his brother, Ronald, in 1969. George Jebaily is the managing partner of the firm and also serves as the lead attorney for the personal injury team.
Jebaily began work on redeveloping the city’s downtown in 1995. From 2002 to 2009, he served on the master plan update committee of the Florence Downtown Development Corporation. That plan was adopted by the city council in 2011.
He also has served as chairman of the South Carolina Pecan Festival Committee.
When he announced that he would run for mayor, Jebaily said he plans to focus on economic development, expanding the downtown redevelopment, neighborhood renewal, supporting educational opportunities through partnerships, and addressing the lack of funding for city infrastructure like roads and storm water drainage.
Jebaily said he decided to run because of his passion for the community and the outpouring from the community to continue the work of the city council and staff to see the progress made in the city and to continue to build on the work of those who came before.
The office
There have been 22 mayors in the history of Florence. Wukela has served since 2008 when he won the Democratic primary by one vote over Frank Willis. Wukela announced on Oct. 10 at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon that he will not seek a fourth term as mayor.
Myers Ervin would be the first African American and the first female to be mayor of the city.
The runoff
The runoff is scheduled for Tuesday.
The people eligible to vote in the runoff are those people who cast a ballot in the Democratic primary held on June 9 and people who did not cast a ballot in either primary held on June 9. People who cast ballots in the Republican primary are not eligible to vote in the runoff.
In-person absentee voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Florence County Elections Commission. On Tuesday, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Next steps
The winner of the runoff will face Republican Bryan Braddock in the Nov. 3 general election.
There will be at least three new members on the city council after the Nov. 3 election.
If either Myers Ervin or Jebaily is elected mayor, a special election would be called to fill their council seat, as both were reelected without opposition in 2018.
Jebaily was reelected to an at-large seat, meaning the entire city would get to vote in that special election. Only those within the confines of District 1 would vote if Myers Ervin is elected mayor.
If either Myers Ervin or Jebaily is elected mayor and a special election is called, the seven-member city council will have three new members and a fourth in a different role once the new member is elected.
If neither Myers Ervin nor Jebaily are elected mayor, the council will have three new members: the mayor and the at-large council seats that are also on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The candidates in that race are Democrats Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall and Republicans John Sweeney and Steve Byrd.
Barnes and McCall defeated three people, including Willis, in the June 9 primary. The other at-large seat is held by Councilwoman Octavia Williams-Blake, who decided not to seek another term.
