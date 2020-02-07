FLORENCE — The Taste of Central — a food tasting event and silent auction that has always been highly anticipated annually at Central United Methodist Church — took place Thursday.
This year’s event started in The Commons at 5:30 p.m. with a preview of the more than 200 items up for silent auction, donated by Florence-area businesses.
Items up for auction included clothing, jewelry, gift cards, vacation home stays, car washes, skin care, massage packages, golf packages, gym memberships, original artwork, original woodwork, flowers, and much more.
Tasting started at 6:30 p.m. in the Davis Christian Life Center and was a great opportunity for attendees to enjoy all types of food prepared by Central members as well as Florence-area restaurants.
Some of the restaurants that shared their specialties this year included South of Pearl, Coastline, Downtown Southern Funk, Holt Brothers BBQ, Julia Belle’s, Red Lobster, School House BBQ and Top Hat Special-Teas.
All proceeds from this year’s Taste of Central will go toward updating Central’s Wright Spears Fellowship Hall, which is used by many church and community groups.
