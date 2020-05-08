FLORENCE, S.C. — A forum scheduled for Thursday evening between two candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Florence County sheriff turned into a one-on-one conversation with one of the candidates.
T.J. Joye, a former commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol troop serving the northeastern region of the state, did not attend the forum scheduled to be broadcast via the party's Facebook page.
Glen Kirby, currently chief deputy of the sheriff's office, did, turning the debate into a one-on-one conversation with him.
One person who watched the forum described Kirby's presentation of his credentials as impressive.
In video posted to his Facebook page, Joye said he did not attend the debate for three reasons: he did not know about the debate until he saw it advertised on Facebook, he was already scheduled to go out of town on a Mother's Day trip for his wife, and the Kirby campaign had engaged in dirty politics.
That Joye wasn't notified of the debate is disputed by the Republican Party.
The party sent a detailed letter to its email list after 1 a.m. Friday detailing several attempts to provide Joye and Kirby the opportunity to attend the debate.
"We have been accused and personally attacked by one of the Republican candidates for sheriff basically stating he had little knowledge of tonight's forum," the letter says. "Yes we have the proof that this candidate has been called multiple times regarding this forum, messaged online, sent a certified letter ... and his campaign manager was also notified. All of this took place weeks in advance."
One member of the party indicated that the forum had been planned since January but had been modified because of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Joye said he did not receive the certified letter as his family left town Wednesday morning and were not at home to receive the letter.
According to the letter from the Republican Party Friday morning, the party also included both parties in all communication including an email disclosing questions that would be asked at the forum.
Joye's allegations of dirty politics stem from two different incidents involving rumors.
There is no indication from the Kirby campaign that it started either rumor.
The Republican Party, despite the difficulty with the Joye campaign, promoted the forum in hopes that both candidates would eventually acquiesce and attend as they strove to present a key local race to their members.
That was not meant to be, however.
Joye's non-appearance sparked a Facebook debate between supporters of both sides. During this debate, the Republican Party was accused of favoring the Kirby campaign.
The Republican Party also strongly denied having a bias in the letter.
"We remain fair and balanced and unbiased during every Primary," the letter says. "We are sorry some of you feel otherwise but we are all entitled to our opinions and we respect everyone and their freedom of speech and their right to support the candidate of their choice."
The letter also expresses a desire to move on.
"So in the next few days we will be in touch with both campaigns and we will work out a day, time and place that works for both Republican candidates..." the letter adds.
Kirby, according to the letter, has already agreed to the second forum at any time, date, and place named by the party.
