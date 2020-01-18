FLORENCE, S.C. — T.J. Joye has retaken the financial lead from a fellow Republican in the race to become Florence County's next sheriff.
Recent information filed with the state ethics commission also indicates Joye raised a total of $24,166.34 in the quarter ending on Dec. 31. Overall, Joye has raised $137,152.91. As of the end of December Joye had $97,226.72 in cash on hand.
Joye is a retired state Highway Patrol officer with the rank of lieutenant and was a former executive officer for Troop Five of the Highway Patrol. He also serves as the football coach at Carolina Academy.
Candidate Glen Kirby raised $9,125 in the quarter. Overall, he has raised $131,925. He has $86,766.68 in cash on hand.
Kirby is the current chief deputy of the Florence County Sheriff's Office. He lives in Pamplico.
The two Republicans have battled for the last three quarters for the fundraising lead. In the quarter ending on Sept. 30, Kirby took the lead from Joye and in the quarter ended on July 31, Joye had a lead.
In the Democratic primary, Darrin Yarborough, a former employee of the Darlington County Sheriff's Office and the Darlington Police Department, lost the fundraising lead to Frizell Moore.
Yarborough raised $525 in the quarter. Overall, he has raised $9,688.75 for the race. He has $6,148.58 in cash on hand.
Moore raised $11,345.99, including $264.20 of his own money, in the quarter. Overall Moore has raised $14,976.89 and has $13,493.48 on hand.
in the quarter ended on Sept. 31, Yarborough had a nearly $3,000 lead in fundraising on Moore.
The primaries in the race are scheduled for June 9. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.