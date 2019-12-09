Swan Lake coming to Francis Marion PAC

FLORENCE, S.C. — The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine, will perform Swan Lake at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.
The PAC is at 201 S. Dargan St. in Florence.
This will be a full-scale production set to the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky and is based on German legend. It follows a heroic young prince as he works to free a beautiful swan maiden from an evil spell.
The Odessa ballet company is one of the most prestigious institutions of classical ballet in Russia, according to a PAC release.
A part of the company’s repertoire has included the classic ballet from “Sylphide” by Bournonville, to “Giselle” by Adam, “Don Quixote” and “La Bayadere” by Minkus. They have also performed “Sleeping Beauty” and “The Nutcracker.”
Since 2009, the ballet manager has been Yuri Vasyuchenko, an Honorary Artist of Russia. He has staged “Don Quixote” and added to the repertoire titles such as “Paquita,” “Walpurgis Night” as well as “Turandot,” “Don Juan,” “Aida,” “Prince Igor” and others.
Fifty-five talented Ukrainian ballet dances will be performed in this romantic tale of true love.
The PAC ticket office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. It also opens 90 minutes before each performance. For additional information, call 843-661-4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.