FLORENCE, S.C. — Even the weather cooperated for the second annual Swamp Fox Highland Games.
The games were held Saturday at the Columns plantation just off East Old Marion Highway near Florence. The games benefit Heaven's Hope, a local nonprofit group seeking to build a hospital for medically fragile children.
The term "medically fragile" refers to children with chronic medical conditions who are prone to frequent hospitalizations.
The Highland being referenced in the title is Scotland. It's estimated that some 20% or more of the American population have Scottish ancestry when the Scots-Irish are included.
Scotland is known for its cold and rainy weather, much like the weather in Florence on Saturday.
The games being played Saturday included weight throwing and sheaf tossing.
Weight throwing is similar to shot putting but a weight with a circular handle is used instead of a shot.
Sheaf tossing involves trying to loft a bag — usually weighing either 10 or 20 pounds — over a bar set several feet in the air using a pitchfork.
The games also featured an activity area for kids and a place for those of Scottish or other Celtic descent to look up their family tartan pattern.
Swamp Fox refers to Gen. Francis Marion, who operated in the Pee Dee during the American Revolution.
