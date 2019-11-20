FLORENCE, S.C. — Suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone will be tried in Florence County.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office confirmed that a Jan. 20 trial date had been set for Boone in Florence County.
Boone, Florence County’s sheriff since 2004, was suspended by Gov. Henry McMaster on April 24, the same day Boone’s original indictment was announced by Wilson’s office.
Boone was charged in April with two counts of embezzlement and one count of common law misconduct while in office.
The embezzlement offenses are statutory felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each and a fine at the discretion of the court.
The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years.
However, there is a lack of case law and information regarding the punishment for this offense.
Wilson’s office announced additional indictments Monday for an additional count of common law misconduct in office and three campaign finance violations.
The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine no less than $5,000 and not more than 500% of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.
Circuit Court Judge DeAndrea G. Benjamin released Boone on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, concurrent with his previous bond, Monday afternoon.
McMaster appointed former Florence County Sheriff William C. “Billy” Barnes, who served from 1973 to 1993, as Boone’s interim replacement.
Barnes was appointed sheriff until Boone is acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of or until a sheriff is elected and qualifies in the next general election.
(2) comments
Kenny should have been gone a long time ago so many lives could have been saved.
Will he also be charged with warning Fred Hopkins officers were on the way to his home, giving him time to prepare?...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.