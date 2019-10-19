Third of four parts
FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophia Williams thought she was too young to concern herself about breast cancer.
She was wrong.
She had never had a mammogram.
The American Cancer Society suggests a baseline mammogram at age 40 as an early detection plan.
“I am only 35,” Williams said. “There was no history of breast cancer in my family.
“I went to the doctor to see about a mole on my breast.”
Williams’ doctor sent her for a mammogram and an ultrasound.
She went to CareSouth in Society Hill.
Williams got a call that everything looked OK but that the doctor thought she had seen something that made her want to see William again in six months.
Her sense of relief was short-lived.
She received a second call.
“It was the doctor who called me back wanting to see me,” Williams said. “I left work to go see her.”
After another look at the mammogram, the doctor told Williams she needed to have a biopsy.
“I was shaking,” she said. “I got a friend who worked at the clinic to come with me. She asked all the questions for me.
“The nurse practitioner called me on Friday, and she had already made an appointment for me to see a surgeon on Monday.
“It was stage 0 breast cancer. I got back to my truck and felt so overwhelmed.”
Surgery was scheduled for Thursday of that week. Williams said things were moving too fast for her to process.
She said her mother and her sister went with her for the surgery. She had a lumpectomy at McLeod Regional Medical Center. That was in February 2018.
Williams said she required 46 radiation treatments after surgery but didn’t have to have chemotherapy. She was able to go for her radiation treatments at McLeod on her lunch break.
“I had an excellent group in radiation taking care of me,” she said. “They answered all my questions and were very helpful.”
Williams said there were only a few weeks that she had to be out of work.
She said she had a wonderful support group to lean on.
Toward the end of her treatments, Williams said, some days were rough. She got more tired, but she still kept going.
On June 11, 2018, Williams rang the bell indicating she had completed her treatments.
“That felt great,” she said. “But it made me think what is going to happen now.”
She now goes for check-ups once a year.
One thing Williams said she learned from her cancer experience is that cancer doesn’t have an age limit. She also learned the importance of regular mammograms.
Williams said going through a cancer scare gives an individual and different perspective on life.
“It was an eye-opener,” she said. “It reminds you that anything can happen and that you need to live your life.
“I was always working and never took all my vacation time.”
One of the first things she did after treatment was to take a vacation in July with her sister.
“We are now doing stuff all the time,” she said.
“I love art. I am doing more of it now.”
She said that interest was rekindled in her support group.
A native of St. Helena Island in South Carolina, Williams has resided in Florence for the past 14 years. She is a graduate of Francis Marion University, where she received her bachelor of science with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry.
While her intentions were to go into the nursing program at school, Williams said, she was on a waiting list and instead went to Florence-Darlington Technical College to study hematology to work in a lab.
“I started part time at the AutoZone in Darlington as a way to help pay bills. I started out taking out the trash,” Williams said. “I enjoyed it and kept being promoted.”
After 10 years, she is now the store manager.
She said the pay was good, so she decided not to continue her quest to become a nurse.
Williams said she is the oldest child in her family. She also has three brothers.
“I am so grateful to still be here and to have had a wakeup call,” she said. “My family, friends and staff have been there for me, supporting me.”
