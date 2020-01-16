FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees heard a proposal Thursday evening to close the Florence Career Center and begin a partnership with Florence-Darlington Technical College.
If the board approves the proposal, Superintendent Richard O'Malley will develop a memorandum of understanding with FDTC that will ensure that career center students will have the opportunity to take equivalent courses at the technical college. O'Malley will then go back before the board for a vote on the memorandum of understanding.
O’Malley gave the presentation during the superintendent’s update.
O’Malley said that when coming up with the idea for Advantage Academy, he tried to address several issues, including resources facilities and costs.
O’Malley said he sat down with Florence-Darlington Technical College people to ensure that the college could accommodate the more than 500 students who attend the Florence Career Center and provide the same schedule as what those students currently have. Creating Advantage Academy would also save the district $4 million per year.
“We’re just shifting our location because our kids are falling behind in the trades with other school districts in South Carolina, and we don’t have a road map to get there,” O’Malley said. “We got to make sure that we’re addressing the kids that want to go into trades as much as AP classes, IB classes and all those other things. That’s really what we were trying to address.”
Advantage Academy will allow students to take the same dual-enrollment courses they had available in the past, but they will be bused to FDTC to take the courses.
Students will not be in classes with FDTC students; they will only have other Florence One students in their classes.
With the Advantage Academy, students would also be able to take more classes in health sciences. Students will take the courses for free, and they will be able work toward an associate’s degree while in high school.
Students also will not have to have a 3.0 GPA, and they will not take the technical college entrance exam, O’Malley said.
During his presentation, O’Malley said the horticulture, business, special education and culinary arts courses will stay in the career center.
By moving the Florence Career Center students to FDTC, the district will be able to add 25 classrooms to the facility, which would expand South Florence High School’s capacity to 2,500 and get students out of mobile units, O’Malley said. South Florence High currently has nearly 1,700 students.
“I have the obligation to bring forward proposals of all the obstacles that this board and this district face,” O’Malley said about his proposal. “If we don’t start looking at things differently, we will never, in any way, move forward.”
Board member Bryan Chapman pointed out that there are new offerings with the proposed Advantage Academy, including welding and heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology.
“What we are offering here is more classes for their junior and senior year,” Chapman said. “So people are going to get more accreditation than what they are getting now.”
Chapman said the students in this program, if approved, would have the opportunity to save nearly $3,500 with all the classes they’d be able to take before graduation. He also suggested improving community involvement so that students will have certifications.
Barry Townsend, vice chairman of the board, said he is sick of waiting for action and pushing decisions off because the district has done this for too long. Townsend said the district has to start thinking of new and creative ideas that aren’t currently being done in South Carolina.
“I know every time we vote for something there are people who will be for and against it,” Townsend said. “At the end of the day, the one and only thing I can do is ask myself if what I’m voting for is in the best interest of our students. If it is, it gets my vote every time.”
After the discussion on the Advantage Academy, O’Malley presented a proposal to build stadiums at each of the three high schools.
To build the three stadiums, the district would use a lease-purchase agreement of $11 million leased over the course of 10 years.
If approved, the money will purchase 5,000-seat bleachers, modular buildings for locker rooms, expansion for buildings, and turf fields.
