FLORENCE, S.C. — The deadline to register to vote in the June 9 statewide primary elections is fast approaching.
People who will be 18 by Nov. 3 and have not registered or have moved to a new county but did not change their voter registration, or moved from another state are especially advised to check their voter registration and make sure that it’s up to date.
To register online, visit SCVotes.org and click online voter registration in the center-left of the screen. Registering online requires a South Carolina driver’s license or state ID card. The deadline to register online is 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
To register via mail, email or fax, a person visit SCVotes.org, click online voter registration in the center-left of the screen, and then click the link next to the register email, fax or mail text in the middle of the screen. These forms are also available at the Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission office located at 219 Third Loop Road.
Completed forms can be emailed to Vote.Florence@elections.sc.gov or faxed to 843-292-1613. Emailed and faxed forms must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. Mailed forms must be postmarked by Monday, May 11.
To register in person, visit the Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission office by 5 p.m. on Friday.
For more information, visit SCVotes.org or call the Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission at 843-665-3094.
