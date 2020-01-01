COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued an order naming the chief judges for administrative purposes of the state's summary courts.
The order is effective from Jan. 1 to June 30.
In the Pee Dee, the same judges serving in 2019 will serve in 2020.
They are Chief Judge B.B. Timmons and Associate Chief Judge K.B. Cox in Florence County, Chief Judge D.B. Curtis and C.L. LaCross in Darlington County, Chief Judge K.D. Fling and Associate Chief Judge C.E. Graham in Marion County, and Chief Judge D.F. Williams and Associate Chief Judge R.B. Foxworth in Williamsburg County.
In Dillon County, Chief Judge C.D. Spivey and Associate Chief Judge L.J. Williams will continue to serve. In Marlboro County, M.D. Weaver will continue to serve.
The order establishes 19 responsibilities and duties for chief judges and associate chief judges. Those include establishing schedules for bail, bond, and warrants, and setting terms of court for the affected courts.
Chief judges and associate chief judges for administrative purposes designated as full time are prohibited from engaging in outside employment during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday unless authorized in writing by the county governing body and approved by court administration.
Summary courts are magistrate courts and municipal courts in South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.