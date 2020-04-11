FLORENCE, S.C. – A Sumter man faces 13 charges – several that have him held without bond – following a police pursuit and manhunt Friday afternoon into the evening.
Florence police attempted to make a traffic stop on a reckless driver in a pickup truck in the 1200 block of South Irby Street, near Sebrell Street, at 3:38 p.m.
The driver of the pickup truck failed to stop, and shots were fired from the truck, Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt wrote Saturday in a news release about the incident.
The driver drove onto James Jones Boulevard and then north along the CSX tracks until the driver abandoned the pickup truck near Mount Hope Cemetery, got out of the vehicle and ran.
Florence police officers, deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and its K9 tracking team conducted an extensive search of the area between the tracks and South Irby Street and along the west side of South Irby Street.
Joshua Troy Henderson, 24, of 4845 Ribbon Road in Sumter was taken into custody during the search and booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 9:49 p.m.
He is charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry a handgun, trafficking in methamphetamine-second offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin-second offense, possession with intent to distribute in proximity of a park, simple possession of marijuana and failure to stop for blue lights.
Henderson is being held on $51,000 bond on many of the charges. He was denied bond on the assault charges and one of the drug charges.
Brandt said that an incident preceded the traffic stop in which Henderson was involved in an altercation in the 200 block of Cherokee Road, where he is charged with hitting one of three victims with a pistol.
A short time later, Henderson reportedly intentionally drove his vehicle into another vehicle occupied by the three victims, just prior to being signaled to stop by the Florence police officer.
"This incident is still under investigation and additional charges will follow," Brandt wrote in the release.
