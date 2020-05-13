Students extend thanks to McLeod respiratory therapists

FLORENCE, S.C. — High school seniors in the Florence School District One Health Science Work-Based Honors class have had to adapt to a shortened course schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has meant less time to work on service projects to complete the course.
Three members of the class chose to focus their project on respiratory therapists and are collecting thank-you notes to distribute at McLeod Regional Medical Center to its respiratory therapists.
The health careers class is a joint effort of Florence One and McLeod and is administered by the Florence One Career Center.
Matthew Peake is the instructor and coordinator of the course and has been for the past two years.
The course is "work-based." which means that it is not in a conventional classroom, but on the job and allows students to see, live, and experience firsthand a variety of careers in the health field, Peake said.
In the second phase of the course, each student observes in up to 13 different units, procedural areas, and offices at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Peake said.
“The students spend one week in each department and journal their career highs and lows over the week gaining a firsthand perspective of work in that patient population/ service area,” Peake said. “Simultaneously, the students are tasked with developing a service learning project where they (are) asked to identify either a patient population or health care workforce population that they would like to provide for. This can be in terms of fundraising, acts of gratitude, patient-related assistance, or any other identifiable need. They are to act as ‘project managers’ for this project and are not allowed to personally participate, but rather learn to get organizations to understand and work for a cause.”
Peake said normally the students then come together and put on an "Experience Exhibition" program in which they present the growth and career inspiration they gained over the course of the prior 18 weeks.
”During this semester, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Pee Dee area at the same time as observation rotations were really getting underway, and this assignment was being presented,” Peake said. “As we entered an eLearning platform and met three times weekly to discuss themes in health care, participate in situational role-play, and completely re-evaluate the remainder of the semester, the students came together and decided to all work on a project that would help with the COVID-19 issue at hand. We call this service project at large ‘Essential Heroes’; and each student was grouped according to (his/her) interest and decided together which essential/frontline health care provider group they would like to honor and hopefully inspire.”
Three seniors from West Florence High School — Grace Bailey, Mackenzie Strickland and Aynsley Padgett — chose to honor respiratory therapists. The trio conducted research to show that respiratory therapists are an essential part of the bedside team involved in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited that our Respiratory Department, as well as, our profession is being recognized by the FSD1 Health Science Work-Based Honors class,” said Ann Bochette, assistant director of Respiratory Therapy at McLeod Regional Medical Center. “Our profession and the clinical care we give COVID-19 patients are not well known outside of the hospital. We appreciate the student's efforts to celebrate us and encourage us during the pandemic. Our department enjoys the Health Science students, and we are disappointed that they were not able to shadow in our department at this time. We look forward to the time when the students can rejoin us.”
Peake said one of the components of the project is that the students must get others to help do the work.
“They became project managers,” Peake said.
Peake said each student learns “to have organizations ‘work’ for them in order to gather both notes of inspiration and thanks from both Sardis Baptist Church (which both Grace and Mackenzie are members of) and from the lower level Health Science classes at the Florence One Career Center, which all three girls came through, as well as a video montage of West Florence senior athletes who wanted to say thank you as well.”
In addition to the notes, the students solicited the help of senior athletes at West Florence High School to make a video montage telling the hospital workers that as bad as COVID-19 has affected their senior year activities they want to thank the hospital workers for their service in fighting the pandemic.
The students worked through the minister at Sardis Baptist Church, athletic directors, and teachers to achieve this goal.
“We asked the Sardis community for help,” Bailey said.
Bailey and Strickland are Acteens at Sardis Baptist Church and made a request to church members to write “thank you” notes to respiratory therapist thanking them for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Padgett reached out to the lower level Health Science classes at the Florence One Career Center, where Aynsley's mom is an instructor.
Bailey said by Tuesday they had collected 38 notes. The deadline for receiving notes is Thursday at noon.
Strickland said she was a little disappointed at the number of notes collected thus far and not being able to have more time. She said they thought they would have more time.
Peake said everything about the class had to be shortened, including the time the students had to work on their projects.
“This is the first time students have had to collect thank-you notes while social distancing,” Peake said. “They have worked under the gun. The projects were cut short by two weeks.”
The students still have notes to collect and are in the editing process for the video now. They will continue to accept thank you notes through Thursday. The students hope to deliver their project on Friday.
They have reached out to the department director for respiratory therapy and will be giving the notes to the director to distribute.
Although their time in the course hasn’t been typical, the students say they have been encouraged by what they have learned and experienced.
“I have enjoyed this course,” Bailey said.
She said it has taught her that people have to work together as a team to accomplish goals.
“I enjoyed it more than I thought I would,” Strickland said.
She said that when she heard about the course she knew she wanted to take it.
“I really learned that this is what I want to do with my life,” Strickland said.
“This project has really shown me the power of how a community can come together and pull off amazing results,” Padgett said. “This is especially true right now as our organizations have helped us so much even with limited resources.”
In the face of COVID-19 and learning how people put their lives on the line to help others, the students were not deterred from seeking a career in the medical field.
In fact, Bailey said it has made her want to do it more.
“I want to help people even more now,” she said.
Strickland said it made her realize just how much help is needed.
“I like to help people, and I like the fact that I can help,” Strickland said.
“I would like to go into nursing to help people and make a difference in their lives,” Bailey said.
Bailey plans to attend Charleston Southern in the fall and major in nursing.
Strickland will attend Tri-County, a bridge program to Clemson University and major in public health.
Padgett will be entering the nursing program at Francis Marion University this fall.
