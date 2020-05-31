FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Mayor Stephean J. Wukela had a simple message about the protests over the death of George Floyd that turned violent on Saturday evening in cities across the United States: "We reap what we sow."
Wukela, a Democrat who has been Florence's mayor since 2008, spoke Sunday in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center located at 324 West Evans St.
He connected the May 25 death of Floyd in Minneapolis to President Donald Trump's administration less than 30 seconds into his speech.
Floyd, an African American male, died following an arrest for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli in a Minneapolis neighborhood. During the arrest, a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for approximately eight minutes and 45 seconds, including two minutes and 37 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive, according to released videos.
"This horrific act − like many others before it − occurred in an environment in our nation where violence and hatred often against minorities which was previously confined to the shadows has been welcomed to the light by those many of which are at the highest levels of our society," Wukela continued. "We reap what we sow."
Wukela said he is outraged by Floyd's death.
"As with you, anger wells up inside of me," Wukela said later in his speech about Floyd's death. "I am as angry as anyone else is about the death of George Floyd and those that have occurred before it and no doubt will occur again."
Floyd's death inspired nonviolent protests on Tuesday in the Twin Cities. Those protests escalated to violence, allegedly because of outside influences, and have since spread to other cities across the nation, including the state capital of South Carolina, Columbia and its third largest metropolitan area, Charleston.
On Saturday night, protesters threw rocks at police officers in Columbia, injuring several police officers, and damaged several police vehicles and businesses in the areas in which they were protesting.
Wukela said Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin had indicated that the violence was instigated by outside influences.
Wukela then added that violence was not the answer.
"But vengeance is not mine to have nor is it ours," Wukela said. "Violence begets only violence in an endless cycle of hatred and pain and aggression as its child."
Wukela offered Florence as an example for the nation of how to move forward.
"Those who threaten us that because there is no justice there will be no peace have it tragically wrong," Wukela said. "Because there cannot be justice without peace. We can only have justice when our nation learns, as we have here in Florence, that path to justice is through confession and reconciliation."
Wukela said Florence's history of race relations was "hard."
"We have admitted it," he continued. "We have confessed and reconciled. This [city] council has worked hard. This city has worked hard to build those relationships and to bring this community forward. And we're not going to lose that to outside forces who want to keep us from moving forward."
One of the things that Wukela said he takes the most pride in during his time as Florence's mayor is the response of the community to the Charleston church shooting in 2015. He also mentioned the construction of homes in traditionally minority areas of the city during his speech and the city's response to the 2018 shooting of a African American male by a state constable on patrol with a city officer.
"This city has always erred on the side of releasing information," Wukela said of the constable shooting. "We did that there. And I think that has caused us to reinforce this reputation of de-escalation and trust while at the same time enforcing the laws that we are bound to rigorously."
He also added that the Florence police department had been placed on stand-by on Saturday. Wukela also said that the police officers have7d been trained in de-escalation techniques and that the police have no interest in disrupting a non-violent protest.
"What we have interest in is preserving the peace and preserving the safety of our community," Wukela said. "Our police department will do that -- as it always has -- in a way that is de-escalating and a way that is strong. And we will preserve the peace."
