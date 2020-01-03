FLORENCE, S.C. — When he looks back at his time in mayor, Stephen J. Wukela looks to the building and development of relationships between the black and white communities of Florence as his legacy.
He added during an interview on Thursday that there was an enormous amount of work that needs to be done to continue the growth of those relationships.
"But there have been several occasions where that feeling of oneness — the community moving forward as one — have become very evident," Wukela said in his office.
The example he used was the shooting of several churchgoers in Charleston in 2015.
He said that time was very tense. Under different circumstances, an event like that could have resulted in a lot of collateral damage, he said.
"You look at what's gone on in this country in other places where events like that have occurred and you've had rioting and you've had upheaval and turmoil," Wukela said. "That did not occur here after Charleston. Instead what you saw was a very, very unified community in a very integrated way."
That approach, going forward, has served the city well.
"If I can hope for a legacy, if you will, perhaps that would be it," Wukela said.
Maintaining and continuing to grow those relationships is Wukela's advice for the next mayor of the city.
"The only way this community succeeds — and we are a community of enormous potential and enormous accomplishment — but the only way we succeed is as one," Wukela said. "I think a mayor can only be successful if they truly embrace and have relationships and have trust and keep faith with all of the elements of the community whether they be white or black or Asian or whatever nationality or whatever demographic ... If a mayor truly represents all of the the elements of the community, they truly can function as an honest broker who can set an agenda that will beneift the whole community and have that commitment from all of the elements of the community that's required to make ambitious agendas into reality."
Wukela said there would be several things he would look back on with pride from his time as mayor including the redevelopment of the city's downtown — he called it profound — the city's investment in recreation — he called it enormously significant — and neighborhood reinvestment.
"I certainly can't claim authoriship of that change [in downtown] but I'm proud to have been one of many partners who participated in that," Wukela said. "That will be reflected upon by many of those partners as an accomplishment that we're proud to be a part of."
The city's recreation investments include the soccer complex, the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, the rail trail, and improvements at community parks.
"You cannot overestimate the amount of investment that's gone into recreation in this community and how important that is to the citizens of this community," Wukela said.
Wukela said it surprised a lot of people that the city-constructed homes in north and northwest Florence sold and sold as quickly as they did.
Wukela also listed several major accomplishments for the city in the past year.
"We've certainly continued the momentum of development downtown with the opening of the Hyatt [Place] hotel, the opening of Carolina Bank, and significant progress on a number other projects as well as the continuation of some more medium investment, particularly residential investment," Wukela said.
What Florence will see, Wukela continued, is continued residential and institutional development. He referenced the renovations planned for the former post office by Francis Marion University. He also referenced the location of the Francis Marion University gallery and business incubators downtown.
Wukela predicted more retail, commercial, and apartment spaces coming to the city.
The city is in the process of working toward a $65 million project expected to include these elements.
Outside of downtown, Wukela referenced the development and sale of several homes in neighborhood redevelopment and the continued growth of recreational investment including the community centers at Maple and Dr. Iola Jones parks, a building at the soccer complex, and a planned addition of a track facility at the tennis complex.
Does he have any regrets? Wukela said he had made "loads of mistakes" and there were certainly things that he would have done differently in retrospect.
"I've stolen a lot of time from my family — from my wife and children — and from my business," Wukela said. "Those are costs that are significant for anyone who hopes to do this job and, I would argue, anyone who hopes to do this job well. Those are sacrifices that my family and my practice made to hope to attempt to accomplish some of the things that we've set out to accomplish."
Wukela confirmed he had no immediate plans to seek another office.
"I don't have any immediate plans to do anything but spend time with my family and practice law," Wukela said.
Wukela was elected Florence mayor in 2008 by one vote over incumbent Frank Willis. He was reelected in 2012 and 2016. During the 2016 election, Wukela received 14,108 votes or 98.4% of the total.
