FLORENCE, S.C.
It doesn’t take long for the word “sacrifice” to come up when the community talks about Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, one of two 2020 recipients of the Marion Medallion.
Wukela was told last month that he would receive the award.
A delegation including Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University, and Don Kausler Jr., regional editor of the Morning News, went to his office and played a “little game” of joking with the mayor for a while before telling him of his award.
Immediately after being told, Wukela looked down at his shoes before saying he was honored by the award. As is his custom, he then quickly began talking about the group effort needed to help get Florence pointed in the right direction.
Sacrificing personal glory for the ability of a group to accomplish a bigger goal is a very familiar characteristic for the Florence mayor.
Wukela is the oldest son of Steve Wukela Jr., a lawyer, and Jaclyn Wukela, an artist.
The elder Wukela was “right out of the military” and ran the house “like a barracks.”
No doubt this imprinted the lesson of self-sacrifice for the greater good of the group on the future Florence mayor.
The lesson of self-sacrifice found practice when Wukela played soccer at South Florence High School.
Wukela describes his role on the team as a “stopper”: a player who goes out onto the pitch with the goal of stopping the other team’s best players from scoring goals.
He said he used to paint the penalty cards he received on his shoes like he was the Red Baron — a famous World War I German flying ace — of soccer.
In essence, Wukela was sacrificing himself for the betterment of the team, something that would later characterize his 12-year tenure as Florence mayor.
But between getting penalty cards in soccer and winning a primary election for mayor of Florence by one vote in 2008, Wukela graduated from Clemson University in December 1996 with a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy and political science. At Clemson, Wukela met his wife, Laura.
His Clemson degree is often the source of jokes between Wukela and Florence Councilwoman Octavia Williams-Blake, who received her juris doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
In January, the city council meeting was held the day of the National Championship game between Clemson and LSU. Wukela joked that if Clemson won, Williams-Blake would have to sing the school’s fight song at the next city council meeting.
After graduating from the George Washington University School of Law in 2000, Wukela and his wife returned to Florence to work at the law firm founded by his father.
As a lawyer, Wukela works on worker’s compensation cases as well as general tort law. He recently argued a case before the South Carolina Supreme Court against G. Murrell Smith Jr., chairman of the South Carolina House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.
The idea of serving in political office seemed to bite Wukela soon after he came back from Washington, D.C. He ran for a state Senate seat against incumbent Republican Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. in 2004. Wukela, a liberal Democrat from a family of liberal Democrats — his brother Michael works for the presidential campaign of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and his father has a letter of thanks from Barack Obama on a wall in the waiting room of the Wukela Law Firm — lost that race as Leatherman received more than 66% of the vote.
Wukela ran for mayor four years later. He won the Democratic nomination by one vote over incumbent Frank Willis. Wukela won the general election by approximately 1,700 votes over Rocky Pierce, another former Florence mayor.
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two newly constructed homes at Old Carver Station, Wukela talked about what he did after winning the election.
He said he took walks around the city and started to ask himself how the infrastructure in northwest and east Florence hadn’t been updated in decades and how there had been no home construction for the same time.
“I talked to people, and they said, ‘Look, you got to understand the reality of the world,’” Wukela said. “Markets are what markets are. If you make these landlords maintain their properties, they’ll charge rents so high that people can’t pay it.”
Wukela also was told that no one would want to buy houses in northwest and east Florence.
He said there was a lot of misunderstanding and a little bigotry — these parts of the city are largely African American — wrapped up in the information he was told.
Wukela said he then sought the help of friends.
Seeking collaboration is a lesson that Wukela credits to Carter. Wukela said Carter is one of the best coalition builders that he’s seen.
Another lesson Wukela learned was to put aside personal differences — and previous campaigns — in order to better the city. He learned that lesson from Leatherman, who called him shortly after he was elected mayor.
“The only way this community succeeds — and we are a community of enormous potential and enormous accomplishment — but the only way we succeed is as one,” Wukela said this year.
As mayor, Wukela says he “played a small part” in the revitalization of the city’s downtown, several investments in recreation and in neighborhood redevelopment.
He’s quick to credit others for the success of those efforts. Among those he thanks are Carter, Leatherman, Dr. Eddie Floyd and Haigh Porter of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation, Florence City Manager Drew Griffin and Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. “Buddy” Brand.
With a track record of success, Wukela has had little problem getting reelected.
In 2012, he won the primary election with more than 70% of the vote — his opponent was City Councilman Ed Robinson — and the 2012 general election with more than 60% of the vote against City Councilman Steve Powers. Wukela then won the Democratic nomination with more than two-thirds of the vote in 2016. He was unopposed in the 2016 general election.
Last October, he announced that he will not seek another term as mayor.
The personal sacrifice of being mayor was one thing, but watching his family continue to sacrifice was something else. Wukela wanted to spend the rest of his children’s youth with them, more time with Laura, and more time at his law office.
The consensus of the community seemed to be that they understood but still hated to see him go.
Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said she felt like crying when she learned about Wukela’s decision.
“I’m very unhappy about it,” she said. “He did such a great job with the city of Florence during the past three terms he served as mayor. It makes me really just want to bust out into tears.”
Wukela is a wonderful mayor, Gibson-Hye Moore said, and a wonderful friend.
“Florence needs him so much,” she said. “We need him for at least another four years.”
She said she understands Wukela has other obligations.
“Family comes first,” she said.
Leatherman said he was saddened to learn of the mayor’s decision.
“Look at downtown, what’s happened down there,” Leatherman said. “He believes in what he’s doing, and he’s done a great job.”
City Manager Drew Griffin said he had some feeling that Wukela wouldn’t seek reelection.
“It was more of a confirmation of what I had intuitively picked up,” Griffin said. “My feeling is I’m very disappointed. I think he’s done a fantastic job with this community.
“I really hate to see him decide that, but I think that it is good for his family, and I know that he needs a little bit of time, a little bit of rest, but everybody will miss him.”
City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin, one of two confirmed candidates seeking to replace Wukela, said she has been talking with Wukela for some time to try to change his mind about not running.
“I was hoping that he would consider another term,” she said. “I believe that with the council we have in place now, we have been so successful in developing the city of Florence.”
There are so many changes happening in the city, she said, that she really wished he would have considered another term.
“But the long and the short, when it comes to your family and your family needs, your family has to be first,” Myers Ervin said. “We’re good because we still have him in the city of Florence. I believe that we can still continue to make progress as long as we have a council that will work together.”
City Councilman George D. Jebaily, the other candidate seeking to replace Wukela, said he was appreciative of the mayor’s accomplishments and all that he has done for the city. He praised Wukela’s passion and his and his family’s commitment to the city.
“We all owe him and his family a great debt of gratitude, and it’s been a privilege to work with him,” Jebaily said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.