COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina was again in record territory Saturday as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,836 new confirmed cases and 3 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 19 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.
More than 800 South Carolinians have now died from the virus.
One of Saturday's deaths was in the Pee Dee as were 127 of the new confirmed cases.
The virus continues to disporportionately affect African Americans.
DHEC reports that 33 percent of the reported cases in the state are African American while 45 percent of those who died are African American.
As of 2019 African Americans comprised 27.1 percent of the state's residents.
There are currently 1,190 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 43,260, probable cases to 126, confirmed deaths to 806, and 7 probable deaths.
Thirteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Chester (1), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Horry (3), Lexington (3), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties; six of the deaths occurred in middle aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Dorchester (1), Horry (1), Laurens (1), Newberry (1), and Sumter (1) counties.
The probable death occurred in an individual whose age category is still being determined from Beaufort County.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are: Abbeville (2), Aiken (36), Anderson (19), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (37), Berkeley (73), Calhoun (5), Charleston (345), Cherokee (7), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (7), Colleton (11), Darlington (15), Dillon (9), Dorchester (76), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (6), Florence (59), Georgetown (74), Greenville (199), Greenwood (5), Hampton (2), Horry (358), Jasper (2), Kershaw (18), Lancaster (23), Laurens (19), Lee (6), Lexington (38), Marion (28), Marlboro (2), McCormick (3), Newberry (4), Oconee (13), Orangeburg (26), Pickens (21), Richland (141), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (27), Union (3), Williamsburg (9), York (47).
The number of new probable cases by county are: Beaufort (1), Lexington (1), Richland (1)
As of Friday, a total of 463,201 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 9,338 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.7%.
Currently, there are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Saturday morning, 3,058 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,648 are in use, which is a 71.44% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,648 inpatient beds currently used, 1,190 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.