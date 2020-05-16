COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Pee Dee on Saturday reported 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 while the state as a whole reported 276 new cases but no new deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,661 and those who have died remains 380.
The number of new cases by county are Aiken (13), Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (18), Dillon (9), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (14), Georgetown (1), Greenville (38), Horry (10), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Lee (32), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (17), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (10), Williamsburg (12), York (10).
DHEC on Saturday also updated the numbers of nursing home patients and staff who have been infected by the virus:
- Bethea Baptist Health Care Center in Darlington reports 13 patients and 16 staff either have or have had the virus.
- Carlyle Senior Care of Florence reports 61 patients and 13 staff members either have or have had the virus and that five residents died as a result of it.
- Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree reports that 57 patients and 22 staff members either have or have had the virus and that eight residents died as a result of it.
- Carriage House Senior Living of Florence reports that one patient had the virus and died as a result of it.
- Commander Nursing Home of Florence reports seven patients and six staff members either have or have had the virus and that one resident died as a result of it.
- Dr. Ronald E. McNair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lake City reports that one staff member either has or has had the virus.
- Dundee Manor in Bennettsville reports that two patients and two staff members either have or have had the virus.
- Gene's Residential Center Facility No. 2 in Florence reports on patient has or has had the virus.
- Morrell Nursing Center in Hartsville reports that one patient and one staff member either have or have had the virus.
- Mulberry Park Units 301-306 at the Pee Dee Center in Florence report nine patients and seven staff members either have or have had the virus.
- Pecan Lane Buildings 201-205 at the Pee Dee Center in Florence report 14 patients and 18 staff members either have or have had the virus and that one resident died from it.
- Pecan, Mulberry and WAC Building Floating Staff at the Pee Dee Center in Florence report that five staff members either have or have had the virus.
- Rehab Center of Cheraw reports that three patients either have or have had the virus.
- Southland Health Care Center in Florence reports one patient has or has had the virus.
- Thad E. Saleeby Development Center in Hartsville reports one patient has or has had the virus.
- Williamsburg Residential Care Facility in Kingstree reports on staff member has or has had the virus.
The total number of tests performed Friday statewide was 10,715 and the percent positive was 2.6%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Saturday morning, 3,567 inpatient hospital beds were available and 6,799 were in use, which is a 65.59% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,799 inpatient beds currently used, 434 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of May 15, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 24,937 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,010 were positive and 21,927 were negative. A total of 120,331 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
