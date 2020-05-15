COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 232 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 48 are in the Pee Dee while one of the deaths was from Florence County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,407 and those who have died to 380.
Eight of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Cherokee (1), Clarendon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Pickens (1) and Sumter (3), counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon County (1).
The number of new cases by county are: Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (1) Barnwell (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (2), Charleston (11), Chester (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (7), Darlington (13), Dillon (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (18), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (2), Laurens (7), Lee (4), Lexington (13), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), Oconee (1), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (17), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (6), York (8).
In the Pee Dee, Florence County topped 500 cumulative cases and now reports 505 cases and 27 deaths. Darlington County follows with 194 cases and five deaths, Williamsburg County 165 cases and nine deaths, Dillon County with 115 cases, Chesterfield County with 93 cases and one death and Marlboro County with 71 cases.
DHEC projections show that South Carolina passed its peak on deaths from COVID-19 on April 29 when 15 state residents died from the virus and that the overall trend since then has been down. The current projection is that daily deaths from the virus in the state should reach zero by mid-June. The agency's projections also indicate the daily number of new infections should significantly decrease by early June.
Thursday, DHEC partnered with Saluda Regional Medical Center for a free COVID-19 mobile testing clinic where 375 residents were tested, and Friday 11 testing events are happening around the state. Currently, there are 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5 with new mobile clinics regularly added. To find a free testing event near you, visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Friday morning, 3,405 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,970 are in use, which is a 67.18% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,970 inpatient beds currently used, 423 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of May 14, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 23,980 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,963 were positive and 21,017 were negative. A total of 109,616 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.