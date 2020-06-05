COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Pee Dee Friday accounted for 52 new cases out of 447 new cases statewide of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, but no new deaths, according to figures released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 13,453 and those who have died to 538.
Eleven deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (6) counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (1) and Cherokee (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are: Aiken (1), Anderson (4), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (11), Berkeley (3), Calhoun (1), Charleston (28), Chester (3), Chesterfield (15), Clarendon (3), Colleton (6), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (14), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (9), Florence (16), Georgetown (3), Greenville (77), Greenwood (1), Jasper (2), Horry (30), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (7), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (43), Marlboro (9), Newberry (4), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (15), Pickens (6), Richland (56), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (15), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (6), York (13).
Currently, there are 125 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
There also are 168 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Friday morning, 3,055 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,337 are in use, which is a 70.60% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,337 inpatient beds currently used, 482 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
