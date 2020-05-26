COLUMBIA, S.C. − The Pee Dee recorded 39 new coronavirus cases and one new death among 253 new cases and six additional deaths statewide, according to figures released Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,416 and those who have died to 446.
Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in young adults in Greenville (1) and Lexington (1) counties. Both young adults had underlying health conditions.
The number of new cases by county: Aiken (3), Anderson (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (1), Calhoun (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (3), Chester (3), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (2), Colleton (2), Darlington (8), Dillon (4), Dorchester (1), Florence (7), Georgetown (2), Greenville (46), Greenwood (10), Horry (5), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (14), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (10), Pickens (3), Richland (21), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (36), Sumter (1), Union (3), Williamsburg (5) and York (6).
As of Monday, 86% of those 7,296 individuals for which DHEC has symptom onset data are estimated to have recovered from the virus while 14 percent remain ill.
Statewide, 82 nursing homes and assisted living facilities have reported at least one COVID-19 case. Those facilities had reported a total of 1,853 cases and 190 death among residents and 1,137 cases among health care workers.
In the Pee Dee, the following care facilities have reported cases, according to DHEC:
- Bethea Baptist Health Care Center of Darlington reports 40 cases among residents, 20 cases among staff and one death of a resident.
- Carlyle Senior Care of Florence reports 65 cases among residents, 13 cases among staff and six deaths of residents.
- Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree reports 59 cases among residents, 24 cases among staff and 11 deaths of residents.
- Carriage House Senior Living of Florence reports one case of a resident and one death of a resident.
- Commander Nursing Center of Florence reports seven cases among residents, nine cases among staff and the death of a resident.
- Dr. Ronald E. McNair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Lake City reports one case among staff.
- Dundee Manor in Bennettsville reports 11 cases among residents and 12 cases among staff.
- Gene's Residential Center Facility No. 2 in Florence reports one case among residents.
- Heritage Home of Florence reports one case among residents.
- Lake City-Scranton Healthcare Center reports one case among residents and one case among staff.
- Morrell Nursing Center in Hartsville reports one case among residents and one case among staff.
- Mulberry Park Units 301-306 (Florence DSN) reports nine cases among residents, seven cases among staff and one death of a resident.
- Pecan Lane Buildings 201-205 (Florence DSN) reports 14 cases among residents, 20 cases among staff and one death of a resident.
- Pecan, Mulberry and WAC Building Floating Staff (Florence DSN) reports five cases among staff.
- Rehab Center of Cheraw reports nine cases among residents, five cases among staff and two deaths of residents.
- Southland Health Care Center of Florence reports one case, a resident.
- Thad E. Saleeby Development Center in Hartsville reports one case, a resident.
- Williamsburg Residential Care Facility in Kingstree reports one case among staff.
The virus continues to affect African American residents disproportionately.
Of all state residents who have had the virus, 44% are African American while 42% are white. Of those who have died from the virus, 52 percent are African American while 41 percent are white.
South Carolina's population was 27.1 percent African American and 68.5 percent white, as of 2019.
DHEC announced Tuesday that 110,316 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in South Carolina since May 1.
Earlier in May, DHEC and its community partners set a goal to test 2% of the state’s population, or 110,000 South Carolinians, by May 31. As of Tuesday, South Carolina has exceeded that goal.
“We want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a key component of that is increasing our testing capacity,” said Rick Toomey, DHEC Director. “DHEC continues to work with federally qualified health centers, hospitals and other community partners to expand COVID-19 testing across the state as part of our statewide testing strategy. Together, we can increase the availability of testing and help everyone continue to take the steps needed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
DHEC continues to work with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 74 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. South Carolinians can find a nearby mobile testing clinic event at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Additionally, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
A total of 178,119 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs) since March 5.
