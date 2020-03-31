COLUMBIA, S.C. — Statewide there were 158 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday while an additional four people have died from the virus.
The number of cases represented another single-day high, surpassing the 151 cases that were reported Monday.
All told there are now 1,083 people who have tested positive for the virus and 22 reported deaths from it, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's virus website.
A total of 4,616 tests processed by public health labs came back negative.
Richland, Charleston and Greenville counties lead the state in virus numbers while Allendale, Cherokee, Hampton and McCormic counties continue to report no residents who have tested positive for the virus.
Florence County, the most populous county in the region, continues to lead the Pee Dee with 19 reported cases and three reported deaths.
Darlington County is reporting 11 cases while Chesterfield County is reporting six. Marlboro and Marion counties are reporting two cases each while Marion County is reporting one death. Dillon County is reporting one case.
Outside the Pee Dee, Georgetown County is reporting 13 cases and Horry County 37 cases and three deaths.
