COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina kept the streak alive Friday as it reported 1,558 new confirmed cases and 10 new confirmed deaths of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to figures released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
More than a fifth of those tested for the virus Thursday tested positive.
The state has not reported fewer than 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus since June 24.
More than a third of the state's confirmed cases of the virus are within the 21-40 age range, according to DHEC.
While Florence County's 23 confirmed cases were highest in the Pee Dee the figure paled in comparison to Horry and Charleston county's 200-plus cases total.
There are currently 1,148 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 41,413, probable cases to 119, confirmed deaths to 787, and 6 probable deaths.
Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Laurens (1), and Marion (1) counties, two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in young adults from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are: Aiken (17), Anderson (65), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (54), Berkeley (77), Calhoun (3), Charleston (267), Cherokee (4), Chester (14), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (11), Colleton (7), Darlington (3), Dillon (5), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (23), Georgetown (43), Greenville (128), Greenwood (1), Hampton (4), Horry (237), Jasper (27), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (13), Laurens (23), Lee (5), Lexington (44), Marion (18), Marlboro (1), Newberry (16), Oconee (15), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (25), Richland (95), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (30), Sumter (43), Union (3), Williamsburg (7), York (104).
As of Thursday, a total of 450,482 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.
The total number of individuals tested Thursday statewide was 7,514 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.7%.
Currently, there are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of this Friday morning, 2,925 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,781 are in use, which is a 72.68% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,781 inpatient beds currently used, 1,148 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
Practicing social distancing
Wearing a mask in public
Avoiding group gatherings
Regularly washing your hands
Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
