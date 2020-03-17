COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Supreme Court of South Carolina Tuesday put an end most evictions through what is expected to be most of the quarantine period associated with the spread of COVID-19.
"Pursuant to provisions of Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution, IT IS ORDERED that all evictions currently ordered and scheduled statewide from March 17, 2020, through March 31, 2020, shall be rescheduled for a date not earlier than May 1, 2020," Chief Justice Donald W. Beaty said through an order he signed and had posted to the court's Website.
"However, case-by-case exceptions for evictions may be made for matters that involve essential services and/or harm to person or property," according to the order.
Other states have enacted similar provisions while some utilities have moved to stop disconnections during this period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.