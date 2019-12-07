COWARD, S.C. — The town of Coward has been given a check for $500,000 from the state to provide additional water lines.
Making the announcement at the annual Christmas in the Park on Saturday night on behalf of the State of South Carolina was Rep. Phillip Lowe. He was joined by Sen. Hugh Leatherman and Rep. Roger Kirby.
Dianne Thomas, mayor of Coward, said it was hard to put into words what this money will mean to the town and its residents.
She said she went to her representative and told him of the town’s urgent need.
These money will allow Coward to provide water for about 30 new customers, she said.
“We are very proud of our water system,” she said.
“These people have will now have good drinking water and fire protection,” she said.
Santa’s helpers Addison Thomas, Caden Collins and Kat Floyd handed out stuffed toys to the children after they visited with Santa.
Thomas said the stuffed toys were provided by Jody Lynch of PetSmart.
Free hot chocolate, coffee and doughnut holes were provided to those attending the event.
The Dixie Youth organization provided food as a fundraiser for their teams.
Thomas introduced City Council members Pat Frick and Chris Grimsley and two new members, Mack Evans and Ty Sauls. She also introduced Sen. Hugh and Jean Leatherman, Rep. Phillip and Ashley Lowe and Roger Kirby.
