COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time since June 23 South Carolina recorded fewer than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
One-fifth of those tested, though, were positive for the virus.
The state on Tuesday reported 934 new confirmed cases and no new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 19 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths. There are currently 1,324 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 47,214, probable cases to 138, confirmed deaths to 838, and 8 probable deaths.
One of the reported deaths occurred in the Pee Dee as did 27 of the confirmed cases.
Seventeen of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Greenville (3), Marion (1), and Richland (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (1) and Richland (1) counties.
The number of new confirmed cases by county: Abbeville (1), Aiken (15), Anderson (21), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (105), Berkeley (34), Calhoun (2), Charleston (82), Cherokee (15), Chester (3), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (5), Colleton (16), Darlington (6), Dillon (6), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (4), Florence (11), Georgetown (22), Greenville (55), Greenwood (4), Hampton (1), Horry (109), Jasper (20), Kershaw (11), Lancaster (2), Laurens (17), Lee (1), Lexington (53), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (25), Oconee (15), Orangeburg (18), Pickens (5), Richland (80), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (51), Sumter (35), Union (4), Williamsburg (3), York (30).
As of Monday, a total of 488,221 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.
The total number of individuals tested Monday statewide was 4,521 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.7%.
Currently, there are 80 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,871 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,734 were in use, which is a 72.93% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,734 inpatient beds currently used, 1,324 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.