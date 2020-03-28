FLORENCE, S.C. -- The number of South Carolina residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to climb with Saturday's number 121 more than Friday's.
As of 4:06 p.m. there were 660 South Carolina residents who had tested positive for the virus, up 121 from Friday. A total of 15 South Carolina residents have died from the virus.
Florence County reports 12 positive cases with no additional deaths Saturday compared to Friday.
Marion, Dillon and Marlboro counties report one case each while Williamsburg County reports two cases.
No other Pee Dee counties have reported deaths outside of Florence County.
Charleston County has the greatest number of cases at 108 followed by Richland County with 81 cases, Kershaw County with 77 cases, Greenville County with 57 cases, Beaufort County with 39 and Lexington County with 30.
Closer to home, Horry County reports 28 cases and two deaths while Sumter County reports 24 cases and two deaths.
The state continues to project more than 8,000 reported cases by the first of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.