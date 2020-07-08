COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina was back above 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday with 1,537 new confirmed cases and no new probable cases and 38 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
One of the reported deaths was from the Pee Dee, which reported 80 new confirmed cases.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48,770, probable cases to 139, confirmed deaths to 876 and probabe deaths to eight.
The 38 deaths that were announced Wednesday included some deaths of individuals that were delayed in being reported to DHEC since June 24.
DHEC is reiterating to health care facilities and providers across the state that all COVID-19-related deaths must be reported to DHEC by phone within 24 hours, in accordance with the South Carolina List of Reportable Conditions.
Thirty-two of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Dorchester (1), Georgetown (2), Greenville (6), Horry (6), Kershaw (1), Laurens (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (2), Saluda (1) and Spartanburg (2) counties; five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (1), Horry (1), and Spartanburg (3) counties; and one death occurred in a young adult from Laurens County (1).
The number of new confirmed cases by county:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (13), Anderson (61), Bamberg (3), Beaufort (64), Berkeley (79), Calhoun (5), Charleston (260), Cherokee (11), Chester (5), Chesterfield (10), Colleton (8), Darlington (12), Dillon (6), Dorchester (76), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (30), Georgetown (48), Greenville (167), Greenwood (50), Hampton (1), Horry (170), Jasper (7), Kershaw (9), Lancaster (5), Laurens (21), Lee (1), Lexington (86), Marion (4), Marlboro (6), McCormick (2), Newberry (9), Oconee (8), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (35), Richland (66), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (77), Sumter (8), Union (7), Williamsburg (12) and York (45).
As of Tuesday, a total of 497,122 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours, although a recent increase in testing might lead to a delay of one to two days.
The total number of individuals tested Tuesday statewide was 7,323 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 21.0%.
Currently, there are 99 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,587 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,991 were in use, which is a 75.54% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,991 inpatient beds currently used, 1,404 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
