FLORENCE, S.C. — A third protest march has been scheduled in downtown Florence.
A Florence Standing in Solidarity rally will begin Saturday morning with a silent march from North Irby Street between the Florence County Judicial Center and the Florence County Complex to the Florence City Center at 324 W. Evans St. at 10 a.m. The march is being kept short in the hopes of completing it in 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that a police officer held his knee on the neck of George Floyd.
Floyd, an African American male, died following an arrest for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli in a Minneapolis neighborhood. During the arrest, a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, including two minutes and 37 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive, according to released videos.
The rally is being organized by Pastor Devon Long and Suzanne La Rochelle.
Long said the goal of the rally is to challenge racial divides, bring the whole community together, and make a stand for racial equality and social justice.
Once the march arrives at the City Center, there will be speakers and live entertainment until 2 p.m.
Confirmed speakers include Florence Republican mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock and Columbia motivational speaker Lester Young Jr.
Braddock, the executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, will face the winner of a June 23 runoff between Florence City Council members Teresa Myers Ervin and George D. Jebaily that will determine the Democratic nominee. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Young was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years when he was 19. While imprisoned, Young became interested in being a voice for at-risk youth. After he was paroled 22 years and five months after he was sentenced, Young founded Path2Redemption, a nonprofit that provides workshops for at-risk youths and incarcerated individuals. He is also a certified life coach and working on his first book.
Long said the organizers were waiting on confirmations from two to three other potential speakers.
There were protest marches held in Florence on Wednesday, June 3, and Thursday, June 4.
For more information about Saturday's rally, contact Long at 843-861-5014 or devonlong971@gmail.com or La Rochelle at 413-218-3200 or jayavanti2@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.