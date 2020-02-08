FLORENCE, S.C. — It was old cars for a good cause at St. Luke's Lutheran Church's parking lot Saturday.
Cars, classic and hot rods, snaked around the church from the front parking lot along the side and into the back lot in the show, sponsored by the Lutheran Men in Mission and put on by the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club.
The show was rained out of its original November date and this was the makeup date.
Benefits from the show went to serve veterans in crisis in and around Florence.
One of the cars in competition was a family heirloom — a 1951 Ford Custom Deluxe originally purchased by Julian Stewart's grandfather and in the family since then.
"We call it the most educated because it's been to the University of Georgia, the University of South Carolina, Newberry College, Francis Marion College and Florence-Darlington Tech," Stewart said.
Whenever a family member went off to college the car went with him or her.
"My sister drove it to the University of Georgia. My brother drove it to the University of South Carolina. I drove it to Newberry and Francis Marion," Stewart said.
The car tells no tales.
"It's got a lot of stories it had better never tell," Stewart said.
"My father told me to take it in '87 and I stored it 15 years and when I retired it took me four and a half years (to restore it). I did everything but rebuild the engine, the paint job and the interior," Stewart said. "I put everything in and out, in and out several times."
Fins are overrated he said of the car, which has Dagmars but predates fins by several years.
"I don't care about the fins. I think these have a great body shape as it is. You look down it, you see how that curve goes," Stewart said.
Saturday was the second show in which the car has competed and it may be off to a national competition in Charlotte, N.C., soon, Stewart said.
If it goes it'll likely be trailered there, though it could make it.
"I enjoy driving it. It's fun to drive," Stewart said.
