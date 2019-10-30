FLORENCE, S.C. — St. Anthony Catholic School will hold a breakfast and ceremony for veterans on Nov. 8 at the St. Anthony Catholic Church family center.
The breakfast will take place at 8:15 a.m., and the ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. The family center is directly behind the church.
Veterans are invited to bring their spouses.
Susan Gerth, the school’s chorus teacher, said it is an annual event that the entire school participates in.
During the ceremony, the band will perform “The Star Spangled Banner,” and students will sing a special selection, and they will participate in other performances.
“It’s a schoolwide program,” Gerth said. “The kids are just very, very proud to put this program on for the community.”
Gerth said the school decided to have the breakfast the Friday before Veterans Day to allow veterans to go to the ceremony on Nov. 11 at Florence Veterans Park.
Those interested in attending the breakfast and ceremony must RSVP by Monday, Nov. 4. To RSVP, call the St. Anthony Catholic School office at 843-662-5671.
