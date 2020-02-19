FLORENCE, S.C. — Five St. Anthony Catholic School students will travel to Myrtle Beach High School Friday and Saturday for the South Carolina Band Directors’ Association Region 5 Honor Band Clinic.
Bea Acaylar (French horn), Godric Armstrong (flute), Maria Evans (clarinet), Emma Thomas (oboe) and Carly Tilton (French horn) all qualified for the honor band clinic.
The Region 5 honor band clinic will take place Friday and Saturday with the final concert being Saturday at 4 p.m. at Myrtle Beach High School. Region 5 extends from Dillon County down to Berkeley County.
When the students arrive at the clinic Friday morning, they will receive their music. Students will practice from the morning to that evening, and will participate in a concert to showcase their work the day after.
John Cipollina, band director, said St. Anthony is an outlier because it is a private school that is very competitive among the private schools. He said he gets his band students only three times a week for 30 minutes when public schools get nearly an hour a day five days a week with their students.
“It’s been really nice because some of these programs have more kids in their programs than we do in the whole school,” Cipollina said. “Our kids have done really well.”
This year, St. Anthony has two students performing in first chair positions for the honor band clinic: Armstrong and Tilton.
“I’ve got kids with a lot of ability that are willing to put the time into it,” Cipollina said.
Tilton has been first in the region for her sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade years. She also auditioned for and was invited to attend the All State Band Clinic in March at Furman University.
“I was excited because this is my third year doing it,” Tilton said. “It feels good that I’ve reached the point where I could be good enough for it.”
Tilton said she auditioned all three years for the all-state band clinic. The first year she didn’t make it. The second year she was second alternate. This year, she is first alternate.
Acaylar, an eighth-grade student, said she is cannot wait to find out what the music will be at the clinic.
“It’s actually fun being a part of the band because even the first couple of notes that you play and scales; it’s just so blended and together,” Acaylar said. “There are so many different people there that you can meet with different techniques. So, you can learn from them."
To qualify for the honor band clinic, students must audition through sight reading, playing scales and playing pieces from the audition book. Directors then judge the students anonymously, and students who receive the highest scores are then selected for the region bands.
To qualify for the all state band, students who receive the highest scores for region are invited to again for all state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.