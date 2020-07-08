FLORENCE, S.C. — A new Spectrum store has opened in Florence.
Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, announced Wednesday morning that it had opened a new store located at 2417 David McLeod Blvd. in Florence.
“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, the group vice president of Spectrum stores and retail. “They are working to make our new store in Florence a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”
To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.
The new store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is designed to provide customers a high quality experience at great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available.
Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet, featuring starting speeds of 100 Mbps and plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV® content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.
Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.
Information on Spectrum store locations can be found online along with more information about Spectrum products and services. Customer assistance is also always available at 855-707-7328.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
