Stamford, Conn. — A television and internet provider serving the Pee Dee is offering free broadband and wireless internet access for 60 days to help those households with a K-12 or higher education student that do not currently have broadband internet.
Charter, the parent company of Spectrum, announced that it would be offering free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps.
Installation fees will also be waived for new student households.
The company also plans to partner with school districts to ensure that the communities the company serves are aware of the program. And it will also open its Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use.
To enroll in the program, call 1-844-488-8395.
For eligible low-income households without school-aged children, Charter continues to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a low-cost broadband program delivering speeds of 30 Mbps.
