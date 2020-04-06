STAMFORD, CONN. — A cable provider in the Pee Dee will increase its minimum hourly wage for employees to $20.
Charter, the parent company of Spectrum, announced late last week that it would begin a two-year process to increase its company-wide minimum wage for all hourly employees.
The process of increasing wages will begin immediately with an initial retroactive $1.50 increase to hourly frontline employees in the field and customer operation groups. Additionally, these same field and customer operations hourly workers will receive another permanent $1.50 per hour raise on top of their March 2021 merit increase.
"Because of the important work we do, there will continue to be crises we will face, including hurricanes, floods, tornados, fires, and ice storms for as long as we are in business," CEO Tom Rutledge said in an email to employees. "We keep people connected no matter what. It’s the obligation we have to the communities we serve.”
