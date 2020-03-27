FLORENCE, S.C. — Southside Middle School teachers received a Cibo pizza kit Friday as a thank-you for their hard work in eLearning for the past two weeks.
Shand Josey, principal of Southside Middle; Sandra Vivona, family school facilitator; and Courtlyn Evans, attendance clerk; handed out make-your-own pepperoni pizza kits from Cibo’s to teachers in a drive-thru line.
Josey said she, Vivona and Evans started brainstorming on fun ways they could show the teachers they appreciate their hard work while the school is closed.
She said she felt a thank-you was due to the teachers because they are on the front lines of the digital learning days and ensuring that there are no gaps in learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The teachers have really had to step up and had to step up in a quick way, and not only have they done what we’ve asked them to do, they have really knocked it out of the park,” Josey said. “They’re probably working harder now than they were working when they were coming to school every day.”
The pizza kits were purchased using some money from the association of parents and teachers, or APT, and Josey said this was a way to support local businesses as well.
“It’s a win-win for us in that we get to support our teachers and we get to support the local economy, you know, the vendors and folk that support us all year long,” Josey said. “It’s a little way for us to give back to them, too.”
As several teachers drove through to pick up their pizzas, Josey, Vivona and Evans thanked them for their hard work.
Lynn Perkins, a music teacher at Southside Middle, said it was wonderful to receive the pizza kit.
“I really, really appreciate it,” Perkins said. “I just feel as an art teacher, I’m used to singing and working with kids all the time, and it’s like I’m by myself now.”
Perkins said during this time she is trying to find ways to bring her students together for rehearsals even though they are not in classes together right now.
Frankie Sullivan, a science teacher at Southside Middle, was appreciative for the school’s gift.
“It was wonderful — absolutely fantastic,” Sullivan said.
He made his pizza for dinner Friday.
Sullivan teaches medical detectives, which is a quarter class. Sullivan said the new nine weeks started just before the district went to online learning, so he hasn’t been able see his students in person yet.
“We have been communicating online,” Sullivan said. “I’ve gotten some very nice emails online. All is good.”
