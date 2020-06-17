FLORENCE, S.C. —Susanna Heiden, a Southside Middle School rising eighth-grader, is making key chains that allow users to open doors and press buttons without touching them during the pandemic.
Susanna is making the key chains to raise money for the Miracle League in Florence.
The idea started when Susanna made a key chain for her aunt. Susanna researched designs on the internet and tweaked the design slightly to make it her own. It only took her about 30 minutes to finalize the design.
Her mother, Sherry, posted a picture of the clean key to Facebook, and she received a lot of feedback that there were several people interested in the keys.
From there, Susanna continued making the key chains for donations. So far, Sherry said, Susanna has raised about $3,000 for the Miracle League.
Sherry said she thinks it is really cool to see the community come together to support the Miracle League.
“I think it’s good to use your gifts that God gives you to give back to others,” Sherry said.
Susanna’s fundraiser has grown beyond a Facebook post. Sherry and Susanna have gotten orders from outside Florence, the keys are now at The Toy Shop on Hoffmeyer Road and the Florence County Economic Development Partnership has ordered them.
Cameron Packett, the member relations manager at the Economic Development Partnership, was looking for something to give the organization’s partners and something to help with COVID-19.
That’s what led her to Susanna’s fundraiser.
Packett had seen clean keys on the internet, but when she realized that someone local was making them to support a local organization; she wanted to support that fundraiser.
“It just means so much more than what it is on the surface level because it is handmade here,” Packett said. “It has so much to do with economic development really. The fact that someone from one of our middle schools designed the key, and then this facility was able to create them in bulk — it’s just economic development wrapped up really.”
Packett needed 500 key chains, but that was too much for Susanna to do on her 3D printer at home, so they turned to the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing Technology to help print the bulk order of key chains.
The SiMT building used the same design Susanna has been using to print the key chains.
“The SiMT was built to support industry, education and economic development in our region,” said Tressa Gardner, associate vice president of the SiMT. “We feel that utilizing our 3D printing capabilities to expand the impact of Susanna’s project, while also supporting the Miracle League and Florence County Progress, provided the SiMT team with a wonderful opportunity to give back to our community.”
